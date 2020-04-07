In a special meeting Monday night, Aspen City Council began the steps to fund a recovery package to address immediate and long term needs of residents and businesses. To quell the spread of the novel coronavirus and maintain a manageable number of COVID-19 cases, local and state stay-at-home orders have effectively shut down the town’s economy for months.
In envisioning a reintroduction to day-to-day life, council stressed the need for a more comprehensive strategy to gage who in the community has contracted the virus. With a shortage of test kits, and a backlog at the Denver-based lab where they are sent, Pitkin County policy is to only test either those who are hospitalized with severe symptoms, or front line health care workers.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said the testing will have to broaden at some point, as will the Incident Management Team’s strategy for communicating its decisions with the public.
“All we get from the team is ‘this is what the policy is.’ I’m frustrated that there is not more communication,” he said. “It’s been a failure.”
Hauenstein said there are members of the public regularly posting online that they have access to protective wear donations or leads on new coronavirus testing. But he said those offers don’t get a response from the IMT.
City Manager Sara Ott assured Hauenstein that members of the health community are working diligently to procure the supplies needed to maintain public health, while also side stepping the many COVID-19 testing scams that have popped up as the pandemic has spread.
“The medical community has been invaluable,” Ott said.
Monday’s special meeting was called to move a series of economic stimulus measures forward as Aspen hunkers down through at least the current April 30 expiration of the latest stay-at-home order.
Ott gave council five bullet points to consider as city staff work to plan out an economic stimulus package that can help with immediate health and financial needs of individuals, and with bigger-picture recovery for area businesses.
Council gave the thumbs up to adding funding to Pitkin County’s local financial relief fund and to moving city staff over to help with the vetting and rolling out of that money. The majority of residents who have used the online form at pitkincouty.com/gethelp have not yet heard back from the mostly volunteer team managing the caseload.
Separately, the council approved spending money and staff time for initiatives like mental health hotlines, public transportation, rent forgiveness, and to address the inevitable shortage of childcare.
While Ott said childcare facilities that are shut down for social distancing measures are trying to give families a break by not charging the standing fee. But many facilities don’t have the ability to function without income for long.
“It's not going to pencil out if this goes on more than the month of April for some,” Ott said.
It was in looking beyond the immediate financial resources that council voiced the need for a reentry strategy once stay-at-home measures are incrementally lifted.
“It's imperative that we have some kind of test available,” Hauenstein said. “We don't want a reintroduction. We don't want a second wave.”
Councilmember Rachel Richards agreed that there is a fear that there would be a second wave of community spread if Aspen opens business as usual too abruptly. But she said the point-in-time nature of any given test still can give a false sense of security. For instance a non-symptomatic carrier could show negative results on an antibody test if it is taken before their immune system has built up its defenses.
“I don't think people are going to find the answer they want from testing,” Richards said.
While Ott said the reopening of town has been a topic for discussion with IMT and health leaders, we are still likely on an upswing of COVID-19 cases locally, and any talk of normalcy is premature.
“Some of this we are not going to have figured out,” Ott said. “We are at a critical time. We are still climbing the mountain, we haven't summited.”
The council also discussed ways to help local businesses. The resort economy relies heavily on late March visitor spending, which was cut off due to a statewide cease-operation order for ski resorts on March 14. Council discussed a system of loans that can be doled out immediately from city coffers. There would be a strict criteria outlining which businesses could apply. Council looked to a plan already in place in Breckenridge that required companies to have less than 16 employees, already be applying for small business loans from the federal stimulus package, and some sort of rent matching system with commercial landlords.
Council met via video conference to adhere to social distance requirements, and experienced multiple audio and video interruptions during the evening. Staff will work on a plan that includes specific dollar amounts for the near and long term financial assistance measures, as well as what city accounts those funds will be taken from.
A resolution releasing the money is expected to go in front of council during their regular meeting April 14.