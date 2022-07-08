For Aspen Councilman Skippy Mesirow, Monday’s Fourth of July parade and celebration in Aspen started out as well as it possibly could have. He rode down Main Street in a city police cruiser, waving to the crowds, passing out candy and relishing in the joy of the holiday.
A few hours later, his Independence Day was interrupted by messages from family friends asking if he and his family were safe. Mesirow learned by scrolling online that a shooter had climbed onto a rooftop and opened fire on the parade in his hometown of Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
The tragedy has left many, including Mesirow, reeling with emotions in the days since. On Wednesday, he sat down with the Aspen Daily News to discuss his feelings about gun violence and how one main tool can be used on a daily basis to prevent similar tragedies: kindness.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Aspen Daily News: What happened in Highland Park on Monday?
Skippy Mesirow: [The shooter was] a young child, really, a 21-year-old boy, someone my little sister previously met with friends; she’s 10 years younger than me. His father ran a shop in the town just south of Highland Park where I grew up when I was living with my grandparents.
And on Monday, as I read in the news — obviously I wasn’t there — he climbed a ladder to a rooftop [of another store], concealed himself, set up a high-powered rifle and during the Fourth of July parade in my hometown, began unloading on the parade and passersby.
The shooter, as I understand it, set up on top of Uncle Dan’s store. So you can kind of imagine that as like the rooftop of Casa Tua. And Port Clinton, which is the main gathering square — you can think of it as the square in front of Paradise — is directly across from it. Every Fourth of July, every major gathering, my family and I go to [Walker Bros. Original Pancake House] and then the chairs are right in front, on the street. That’s exactly where the first bullets landed. My sister — I wasn’t there the last time they went — but she has pictures from them sitting in that spot. My sister’s preschool teacher and the woman who just put together my grandma’s funeral was killed. My sister’s babysitter watched it happen. Luckily, everyone else we know got out safe.
I have another friend here who has a family friend there. He’s still in the hospital — gun wound. I have a bunch of family, a bunch of friends with family who were there, who escaped in vehicles. And I’m really trying, as I believe in this, to hold and honor different perspectives and different experiences.
The thing that just comes through for me more than anything is what we need right now as a nation is healing. The guns are part of the equation. I don’t own a gun. I’ve never owned a gun. I’m not a gun-lover; I’m not even a gun-liker. But the truth is, a healthy person does not do that and have access to a firearm. Only a person who is so tortured and hurt that they decide that one of the last or the last act of their life is going to be to do that is someone who has an immense pain, and instead of pointing the finger and blaming — which only drives division — can we find those little ways to extend kindness to people unlike us every day in little ways?
What if someone had gone to that dude’s dad’s store and given him a hug four years ago? What if he had walked outside and saw a band playing and someone said, “Hey, would you like to play with me?” And all of a sudden you fit in? Maybe we wouldn’t be here. You just just never know. And I just think we really need to find that degree of compassion, especially for people who we disagree with right now.
ADN: You’re in a really unique position as a leader in our local government. True, you have a personal connection to this particular shooting, but you’re also in a unique position to have your voice heard. What do you see going forward, and what do you think needs to change here?
Mesirow: I mean, I call it the Aspen snow globe for a reason. I mean, it is a bubble and that’s one of the beauties of it. But the bubble is not impermeable, right? And we know that every time — I just ordered shoes from Amazon. I just checked my email from someone in Vermont. It’s a bubble, but it’s a permeable surface. And everything that happens out there can happen here. Everything that influences here can influence there and vice versa. And that’s beautiful because we get to create solutions here that emanate outwards. We can create healing here that others can see and copy. We can create policy here that can be picked up at a national level, which is really the healthy way to do it, in my mind. Prove it works. Let others opt in; force nothing.
ADN: You’ve talked about showing love and compassion to people so that this doesn’t happen again. How do you personally do that every day?
Mesirow: Hug one stranger every day. Just just find someone you don’t know, whether they look happy or sad, ask for permission, and give someone a hug. Because you just never know when somebody needs that level of support.
Everything is contagious. The thoughts between your ears are contagious. That’s how the Protestant Reformation spread across the globe. That’s why when you smile at someone, they smile back, and if you scowl, they scowl back and then they carry that energy the next block and they might scowl at someone else. All human emotions are contagious and it’s a great opportunity to take responsibility to bring a little bit more joy and happiness and understanding into the world each day.