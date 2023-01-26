Megan Tackett’s Aspen chapter begins like many others, yet the mark she’s made as a journalist in this valley is one that few others can claim.
Today is Tackett’s last official day as the editor-in-chief of the Aspen Daily News.
She has accepted an opportunity under Aspen developer Bob Bowden to serve as the operations director for his company and steward the business toward a new chapter of philanthropic intention — an intention dedicated entirely to affordable and workforce housing, Tackett said.
The paper’s current managing editor, Andre Salvail, is taking over as editor-in-chief. It’s a transition, Tackett said, that both she and her newsroom feel happy and confident about moving forward.
“I’ve never better understood ‘bittersweet’ in a professional capacity as I do right now,” Tackett said. “I never went looking for an avenue to leave the Aspen Daily News. ... I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this organization for the last several years, and I wouldn’t leave it willy-nilly. I get to leave it feeling good knowing Andre is coming into the role.”
Tackett went on to praise Salvail as a “newsroom veteran,” who has served as a reporter and an editor at several different publications — from the deep South to the Rockies — throughout his tenured career and, for the past near 20 years, has been involved in the valley’s news landscape, working between the Aspen Daily News and The Aspen Times.
ADN co-owner and publisher David Cook said he’s thrilled for Salvail to be stepping into the paper’s top editorial position, praising him as one of the most tenured journalists in the valley.
“Andre is a seasoned newsroom professional with the skillset that very much favors the role at the Aspen Daily News,” Cook said. “It’s going to provide a lot of opportunity and just kind of a new perspective on news gathering and distribution for the team at the Daily.”
Cook also mentioned that in this moment of transition for the paper, ADN has brought on former Aspen Times arts editor Andrew Travers to be the contributing editor for the media company’s luxury and lifestyle magazine, Aspen Local.
Cook took a moment to reflect on Tackett’s impact in bringing the paper to where it stands today and setting it up for where it’s headed.
“I am eternally grateful for all Megan’s done for the organization,” Cook said. “She saw us through a pandemic-stricken economy — which takes a skill level, both in management and output and care for the community, that is very rare. And the collaborative relationships that she forged will really help define our future as a media outlet.”
As editor, Tackett navigated rolling furloughs and daily news holes. She looked to fill news deserts in the valley, spearheading the launch of the weekly Spanish-language newspaper, Sol del Valle, last January, in collaboration with The Sopris Sun editor Raleigh Burleigh. Burleigh brought the Sol del Valle concept to the downvalley weekly’s pages as a Spanish section when he took the editorial helm there.
Tackett helped lay the groundwork for a new seasonal guide product, Authentic Aspen, which launched last summer. To her, the publication was a tangible representation for readers in the community that “we had come out on the other side” of the pandemic, Tackett said.
Tackett received the Colorado Press Association’s First Amendment Award in September 2022 for her coverage detailing the changes at The Aspen Times following Ogden Newspapers’ acquisition.
On top of building the team that comprises the ADN staff today, Tackett has forged relationships with organizations and other news outlets in the valley — relationships that the Daily News will carry onward.
“Any discussion of my departure cannot meaningfully be had without my acknowledgment of how grateful I am to the Aspen Daily News and to this community — they accepted a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed courts and crime reporter in the midst of a pandemic,” Tackett said. “It has been such a learning opportunity in every way for me to have sat in this seat in this town, and I don’t take a moment of it for granted.”
Making a mark
After graduating from Ohio University, Tackett first came to Aspen in 2008 to work as a butler at the St. Regis hotel.
The move was a curveball for Tackett. She had just earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and a dual minor in sociology and political science; she assumed she’d head directly to Washington, D.C., with “some important policy-oriented position,” she laughed.
But in 2008, as the financial world imploded and the country entered what is now known as the Great Recession, Tackett recalled subsidized housing, a guaranteed ski pass and $13 an hour working at the St. Regis in Aspen all looking pretty rosy.
She intended to stay for three months. Much like the origin stories of most who still find themselves locals to this valley, three months turned into three years for Tackett. She went through many familiar stops: barista at Paradise Bakery, Powder Pandas ski instructor and server at the former Su Casa and Mustang restaurants. She also worked as a Helly Hansen rep before the brand’s partnership with Aspen Skiing Co.
Tackett got in her ski-bum years, she said, and woke up one day, circa 2011, with an inner urge to pursue a career in the Front Range, only to return to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2016 with a bit more “professional intentionality,” she said.
This time around, Tackett landed in Carbondale — the town she still calls home — where she became an ACT- and SAT-prep tutor. Tackett got to know the valley through a completely different lens — its youth.
“[Being a test-prep tutor] taught me that you can take a seemingly systemic dynamic and turn it on its head; you can take something that seems so insurmountable and create a counterintuitive lens with which to meet it,” Tackett said. “And I think that has become my lifelong lesson — it’s taught me to just say ‘yes’ to things that, intuitively, I shouldn’t say ‘yes’ to.”
So in 2017, when the editor of The Sopris Sun approached Tackett at an enchilada party in Redstone and asked her to come on as the first staff reporter, she said, “yes.” And soon after, when KDNK Radio also asked Tackett to join ship, her answer was, “yes.” And then when the ADN editor at the time, Curtis Wackerle, reached out to recruit Tackett after having seen her bylines, she said, “yes.”
Tackett began her ADN chapter in July 2019. She was hired to be senior courts and crime reporter, but when the pandemic hit in March 2020, she transitioned into covering all things COVID-19. It was a position the Tackett leaned into — keeping a small and rural mountain community informed during a global state of emergency.
“When I look back on my career, honestly, what will I be most proud of? — I’m so thankful for my time as editor-in-chief — but I think I’m going to be most proud of what I was able to do between March of 2020 and October of 2020, right before I got promoted,” Tackett said.
By the time Tackett stepped into the editor-in-chief role, the majority of the staff was headed out the door. Tackett explained that
employment and recruitment throughout her time in the editor position have been very difficult.
Tackett spent more than a few nights short-staffed as the editor on desk. She found she was often the paper’s photographer and reporter(s) — writing quick stories on deadline to “ensure that the newspaper is as strong as it can be the next day,” she said.
Even in those short-staffed moments, Tackett stayed patient. She said it was well worth it to wait until she found the right people to hire.
Tackett noted the majority of the ADN’s current newsroom was hired during her tenure as editor-in-chief.
Although she wasn’t looking to leave the stable team she’s assembled, when Bowden asked for her help in pioneering a solution to the affordable housing crisis, Tackett had to, once again, say, “yes.”
In her new role, she’ll be exploring private-public sector partnerships and creating a model that’s scalable for other resort communities across the state.
“That, to me — to my little poli-sci minor, journalism-researcher major, how do I maximize what impact I have the audacity to think I might be able to make — that’s the dream job,” Tackett said. “And I couldn’t say ‘no’ to that.”
Pay it forward
As Tackett turns the page on her journalism days (for now), and ends her ADN chapter to start another kind of prospective service to the community, she reflected on a personal pay-it-forward moment:
Having been promoted in October 2020 of an election season, Tackett was quickly thrown into tackling a Squirm Night. Unsure of how to approach the hectic coverage period, the new ADN editor reached out to her then counterpart at The Aspen Times, David Krause, and remembers him meeting “so graciously,” Tackett said.
“I then and there thought, wow, here’s this guy who has more years in the field than I do, period, and he could have tried to make me feel small and not worthy, and he didn’t do that, ever,” Tackett said. “And it was this really wonderful moment for me to realize, if there is a day that I get to pay this forward and I get to be the quote-unquote, old-hat editor who teaches the newcomer in the Aspen media landscape what our traditions are, I will lean so hard into that.”
And she did. Of many encounters throughout her editor days, Tackett recalled celebrating with Breeze Richardson when she came into her role as executive director at Aspen Public Radio and being among the first to take the current Aspen Times editor, Don Rogers, out to lunch.
So Tackett expressed hope in having been able to shift the culture and remind everyone in the valley media sector: “Yes, we are competitors, but that makes us frenemies,” she said.
“Of course, I hope that I had an external impact — I hope readers recognized an elevation in caring about the quality of news and what we provided in our pages every single day,” Tackett said. “But much more importantly to me, I hope that my counterparts at the other organizations that comprise the Roaring Fork media landscape recognize: ‘You know what, she actually wasn’t so bad.’”