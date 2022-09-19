Aspen Daily News Editor Megan Tackett received the Colorado Press Association’s First Amendment Award during the honors ceremony ending the organization’s three-day annual convention in Aurora.
Tackett, 36, was recognized for a story she wrote on June 13 that detailed newsroom changes at The Aspen Times over the first six months of Ogden Newspapers’ new ownership. The story primarily focused on Ogden’s firing of veteran journalist Andrew Travers after the company had offered him the executive editor’s position. The firing sparked community controversy; Travers had previously worked eight years as a Times’ arts and entertainment reporter and editor.
The story details how Travers’ firing followed his decision to publish a column by then-Times columnist Roger Marolt regarding Marolt’s experiences of having back-to-back columns go unpublished. Marolt was critical of how Ogden was handling matters pertaining to a libel and defamation lawsuit against the newspaper by Vladislav Doronin, a wealthy foreign investor whose $76.25-million purchase in March of property near the base of Aspen Mountain — and the development entitlements that accompanied the acquisition — had generated much community controversy. Ogden also had banned Times reporters from publishing stories about the lawsuit until after the matter was settled privately.
Tackett acknowledged that it was difficult to write about the Aspen Daily News’ competition. She considers many Times’ staffers, past and present, as her colleagues.
“Philosophically, I love that I have the privilege to work in a two-newspaper town, even if it’s much to my chagrin during day-to-day operations,” she said. “I have huge respect for anybody who shares this calling.”
She said the decisions that were being made by Ogden earlier this year had immediate implications not only for media organizations such as ADN but also the Aspen community at large.
“We followed very closely what was going on with Ogden and the new ownership structure, not only because it was in our backyard, but it was a local manifestation of a national trend,” Tackett said. “These freedom-of-the-press decisions are being made at newspapers across the country.”
She said that in covering the Ogden controversies, she was careful to let situations play out “and to be very intentional about the discernment” of day-to-day developments.
But the Travers firing was news that wouldn’t wait. “This was a very important story that was not going to otherwise be immediately told,” Tackett added.
Tackett, a native of Ohio who has worked and lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for 14 years, has served as ADN’s editor since October 2020. She was initially hired in July 2019 as a cops-and-courts beat reporter.
She formerly worked as a reporter for The Sopris Sun and hosted a public affairs show on Carbondale’s KDNK-FM. She also has worked as a private tutor and various service-industry roles. She has served on the boards of several Colorado nonprofits, including two in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Tackett holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University.
The First Amendment Award “recognizes the best example of protecting or advancing freedom of information principles, and/or overcoming significant resistance to the application of the First Amendment,” according to the CPA’s description. “This includes, but is not limited to, fighting the threat of censorship in America, overcoming uneasiness with regard to press credibility, government secrecy at all levels and instilling in the public an appreciation of its need as well as its right to know.”
Tackett wasn’t the only Roaring Fork Valley editor to receive a statewide award Sunday — Raleigh Burleigh, editor of The Sopris Sun, won the association’s Innovation Award.