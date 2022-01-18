When Raleigh Burleigh was hired as editor-in-chief of The Sopris Sun, the Carbondale-based nonprofit weekly newspaper, in December 2020, he already had visions for Spanish content to become an integral part of his editorial stewardship.
It didn’t take long for Burleigh — a Carbondale native and University of Colorado Boulder alumni who studied international relations with a focus on Latin America and has traveled Latin and South America extensively — to make his aspirations a reality. By March of 2021, The Sopris Sun was announcing the launch of el Sol del Valle, the weekly’s Spanish section.
Now, the Aspen Daily News is partnering with The Sopris Sun to launch a new, expanded iteration of el Sol del Valle, which will include some of the week’s biggest stories from both publications, translated to Spanish, as well as feature local Latino and Latina leaders as regular and guest columnists. Readers can also catch up on el chisme del pueblo — the scuttlebutt around town — as well as maintain a bigger-picture perspective with state, national and international news curated through the Associated Press.
The collaboration alone is newsworthy, notes Todd Chamberlin, executive director of The Sopris Sun.
“I think it’s an exciting endeavor to reach out to all communities within the valley,” he said. “And I think this is an innovative opportunity for two well-known valley newspapers to — it’s a great collaboration to support news — create a model for other communities to follow as the media landscape continues to evolve.”
The new el Sol del Valle will hit stands as an insert within the Jan. 27 ADN edition (published on Thursdays), as well as a standalone publication throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and including Silt, New Castle and Rifle. Readers who already enjoy el Sol del Valle every Thursday in The Sopris Sun can continue to do so — it’s not going anywhere.
ADN Editor-in-Chief Megan Tackett — who worked as a staff reporter at The Sopris Sun between 2017 and 2019 before joining the upvalley newsroom — expressed enthusiasm for the endeavor, echoing Chamberlin’s sentiments about both the product itself as well as the strategic partnership between news entities.
“A nonprofit, for-profit collaboration of this nature feels both fresh and new as well as perfectly in line with where independent news, especially in Colorado, is already heading as an industry,” she said, noting the emergence of such efforts as the Colorado Media Project and Colorado News Collaborative. “And it’s also my hope that, in partnering in this next chapter of Raleigh’s brainchild, we’re able to share stories with so many of our friends and neighbors in the language that means ‘home.’”