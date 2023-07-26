Aspen City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday naming the Aspen Daily News the official newspaper of record for the city of Aspen.
Under the resolution, the city authorizes all legal notices and advertisements to be published in the Aspen Daily News through the end of the year, with the option to renew four one-year contracts.
“Everyone who works at the Aspen Daily News lives here,” Aspen Daily News Publisher David Cook said last week. “As residents of this community it’s an honor for us to receive this designation. Every town should award the designation to the organization that’s doing the good work of community journalism.”
According to a presentation from city staff on Tuesday, the city received responses from the Aspen Daily News and the Aspen Times to a request for proposals searching for a newspaper of record. A selection committee evaluated each applicant based on firm experience — accounting for things like circulation, publication rates and frequency of publication — as well as team experience and cost.
“The selection committee critically evaluated each response to the RFP focusing on the key areas to meet requirements,” said William Porter, communications director for the city of Aspen. “And ultimately, the Aspen Daily News was determined to be the best fit based off of the evaluation framework as the recommended newspaper of record for legal notices and advertising.”
The Aspen Daily News also currently serves as the newspaper of record for Pitkin County, which Porter said would better consolidate information between the two local governmental entities and better serve the Aspen community.
Council members were unanimously supportive of the resolution and voted 4-0 to approve it. Councilman Bill Guth was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he was happy to work with a local business as opposed to a corporation. The parent company of the Aspen Times, Ogden Newspapers, is based in West Virginia.
Councilman Sam Rose said he was happy that the city will be working with Cook and co-publisher Spencer McKnight.
“Spencer and David are wonderful people and owners of the Daily News and I’m very happy that we’re going to use them for our legal notices,” Rose said.