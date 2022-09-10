Aspen-area educators are collaborating to support the Roaring Fork Early Language and Literacy Alliance, a new nonprofit focused on enhancing early childhood reading and language skills.
RFELLA was founded a year ago by former Aspen School District employees Julie Markalunas Hall and Liz Bollinger, who have teamed up to create an Early Reading Advantage for local preschools. The program provides preschools with brain science and tools to supplement their literacy curricula, and also offers more professional development opportunities and support for teachers. Robust language and literacy education often begins in kindergarten, but Hall and Bollinger saw an opportunity in the early brain development period of preschoolers to begin intentionally implementing sounds, letters and language development to support reading.
“We’re kind of missing a window of opportunity by focusing on what’s happening in kindergarten up through 12,” Hall said. “We have to do that, there’s no doubt about that, but if we can align with what’s happening in kindergarten and really put some expertise and some energy into our early childhood educators, they can make the biggest difference with some of our youngest children.”
In January, Hall and Bollinger took their pilot program to the Wildwood School where they discussed the school’s strengths and weaknesses related to literacy with the teachers. They screened the students in early language skills such as naming letters and identifying sounds. Five months later, they screened the students again and saw a significant improvement in scores. Next year, teachers at Wildwood and kindergarten teachers will be able to use that data to give additional support to students who need it.
To do that, RFELLA needs support. Wildwood, the Aspen School District, Aspen Country Day School, Aspen Family Connections and Kids First have partnered with the new organization to offer funding, support and other resources. Community collaboration is a key piece of the puzzle for Hall and Bollinger, and for the other partners involved.
“Most intriguing is this work is also predicated on the same work we’re doing in our schools now with letters and some of the other work, and it matches the initiative work that we’re doing at the elementary school,” said Tharyn Mulberry, ASD assistant superintendent. “What’s really cool about this is even though the autonomy of all the day care centers are kept intact, they will all be doing the same sort of instructional model that when they feed into the Aspen Elementary School, they’ll be familiar with it, and we won’t have a bunch of different approaches.”
Mulberry added that what initially captured the district’s attention about the program was the data RFELLA presented showing that it takes a kindergartener just 30 minutes a day to close a reading gap. By the time the student is in 4th grade, it takes more than two hours a day. From the district’s perspective, Mulberry said that translates into a need for more staff to help those 4th graders who are falling behind. If that can be prevented, it will save the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in the long run.
That kind of preventative model is needed in schools everywhere, especially in rural areas where there are fewer resources. Bollinger said she would love to eventually expand the program downvalley to the Roaring Fork School District. She and Hall also hope to see the program grow to be a sustainable resource for teachers for years to come — not just for screenings and data collection, but also for professional development.
“For me, it’s just an exciting opportunity to look at — it’s not just child care, it really is early childhood education,” said Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections. “And those teachers do an incredible job, and this will help them to do an even more incredible job and receive the satisfaction that goes with that.”
Sand also said that collaborating with so many other educators has been a great thing, and Hollinger added that it was very impactful for the teachers to see the high level of collaboration going on because it meant they received more recognition as teachers, more than just caretakers.
“We’ve been meeting with all of the preschool teams and talking to them about our program and how the school district is funding the letters training for early childhood educators,” Bollinger said. “I cannot tell you how much that meant to all of them because it’s like, ‘Wow, we’re being seen.’ We’re coming together as a community. This is a big deal.”
She added that having the backing from ASD and Kids First has added even more momentum to the program because of the resources they were able to contribute. Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, said that the partnership with RFELLA is one she values and is excited to support because of the improvements it will help make in early literacy skills and staff retention.
Tina Person, director of the Wildwood School, also said she was excited about the program because it added the ability to incorporate support for children into their philosophy, which already focuses on nature and social and emotional development.
“Because language is such an integral piece of social and emotional interaction, it is a perfect fit,” Person said. “I really feel like we are on a path to recognizing early childhood as an important, valuable time with our children.”
RFELLA is an up-and-coming nonprofit and not yet a fully funded organization. Bollinger and Hall encouraged community members to support the organization by helping early childhood programs connect so that the initiative can continue to grow.