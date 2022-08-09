In a joint work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Open Space and Trails Board on Monday, the Aspen City Council supported moving forward with a proposal from Theatre Aspen to replace its current theater facility.
According to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon, Theatre Aspen would like to construct a partially subgrade facility in Rio Grande Park to replace the existing tent structure. The new facility would be significantly larger than the existing structure, and would include full utilities and be viable for year-round use. The facility would also be covered by a “green roof,” which would extend the Rio Grande Park.
The project would triple the square footage of the facility, but Jed Bernstein, producing director of Theatre Aspen, said that because of the underground additions, no additional park space would be disrupted. He added that he expects community members to be satisfied with the project because of the improvements that will be made to public programs, the theater experience and the park.
“I would characterize this as the next evolutionary step in the facility,” Bernstein said. “Building this thing is not a weekend cleanup project. This is tricky — it’s on public property in a very visible location near the river. There are a lot of challenges, but what I think we and today’s discussion will focus on is what are the key challenges and … can we do this in an appropriately smart, clever way? And that’s what we’re hoping to work very collaboratively with the city to figure out.”
After a 45-minute site visit and tour of the current Theatre Aspen facility, the council and boards reconvened in Council Chambers for an overview of the sketch plan review. City staff encouraged the boards to be mindful of the future and ask questions about things like lease terms, accessibility and who would be responsible for maintaining the proposed “green roof” above the theater facility.
“Green roofs are tremendous,” said Matt Kuhn, Parks and Open Space director. “We’ve been advocates of those and have used them ourselves. They’re also incredibly challenging to maintain — they present tremendous opportunity for failure, for long-term expenses — and ensuring that we have those agreements about whether or not the green roof is a park space or whether that’s a space that Theatre Aspen is responsible for maintaining are kind of the gist of the conversations.”
Bernstein told the boards that a main purpose of the proposal is to consolidate Theatre Aspen’s programming — meaning, the theater would like to build a space where all of its rehearsals, classes and performances could take place. The current tent seats 201 people, and the proposed space would seat 275 in the main space, in addition to another 100 seats in a “black box” space that the theater would use for rehearsals, educational programs and other offerings. Bernstein also said that an increase to the theater’s space would meet a demand for more theater offerings in Aspen.
“We think that there is unmet demand for year-round theater and performance space,” he said. “Not only do we have ambition about performing in what we now refer to as ‘the off season,’ but we also know that community demand — whether it’s Aspen Community Theatre, whether it’s the groups that at one time were lobbying for the Wheeler expansion — is not being served by existing indoor spaces.”
The boards generally supported the green roof and moving forward with the project, but various members brought up concerns about accessibility and environmental best practices.
“Those are the two main issues when we talk about the appropriate location,” Mayor Torre said. “We all think it’s a beautiful location. We all think that it’s a wonderful location for the arts, as it has been historically, but upgrading to this kind of performance facility is going to have some impacts.”
Torre also said he would like the public to have a chance to weigh in before any final decisions on the project are made. Theatre Aspen cannot submit a formal application to begin the planned development process without the city council’s permission, and Torre asked staff and the theater to return to Chambers in the near future with more answers to questions before the city takes that step.
Theatre Aspen will also return to City Hall tonight for a public hearing and second reading of an ordinance to allow the theater to leave its existing roof up year-round. The council unanimously supported the ordinance at first reading, and Bernstein said he is optimistic about the vote at tonight’s regular council meeting. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m., and members of the public will be able to comment in person or via Zoom.