The Aspen City Council will meet Monday for its biennial goal-setting retreat, a daylong event in which the council discusses and sets top priorities for the next two years.
The city holds a goal-setting retreat each time a new council is elected into office. Two years ago, the council identified affordable housing, carbon reduction and increasing child care capacity as its top three goals. This year, the council has an opportunity to expand on those or add new areas of focus.
“The hope is that we don't need to agree on everything and we need to address the problems in the best possible manner as five representatives,” Councilman Sam Rose said. “I think that’s what this is for more than anything else — to come together as a group of five and be a team representing Aspen.”
Rose will be participating in his first council retreat today. He said he is looking forward to building some camaraderie and consensus among council members. He added that the city is on the right path when it comes to climate and housing goals, but he’s also hoping to discuss the residential permitting process and working on solutions for the empty spaces throughout the city.
In recent years, the city has taken numerous steps to address its goals, such as creating an affordable housing strategic plan and adopting an ordinance to limit single-use plastic bags in local businesses and grocery stores. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he’s proud of the work the city has done to create a short-term rental tax, subsidize salaries for early childhood educators and add capacity at locations like Burlingame.
“It seems like the last retreat was really good because we narrowed our goals to three,” Hauenstein said. “My first retreat we had nine. It’s too scattered when you have too many things that you’re focusing on.”
This will be Hauenstein’s third goal-setting retreat. He and said that he, like Rose, also looks forward to getting to know the newer fellow members. Because Rose and Bill Guth were sworn in last month, Hauenstein said that hasn’t left much time to get to know them.
On the other hand, if the retreat were scheduled later in the year, it might be too close to budget season or take time away from accomplishing other tasks. Hauenstein said this year, transportation will be one of his top goals.
“I think we really need to focus on accelerating the decision on the Entrance to Aspen,” he said. “There’s a plethora of reasons why the ‘preferred alternative’ was chosen and the S-curves were rejected and I don’t think the community is aware of those.”
He added that because of the progress the city has recently made on child care, the issue could be put on a backburner for the time being.
Monday’s all-day retreat will begin with ground rules, defining success and reflecting on what the city has done well in the past and what could be done better in the future. In the afternoon, the council will review the current goals and begin deliberating what its next priorities should be.
City staff will facilitate the discussions and bring information back to council at a future meeting to formalize the new goals.