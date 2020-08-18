New plans for starting up Aspen schools were discussed on Monday following the direction set for a reopening task force by board of education members at the beginning of the month.
At a school board meeting Monday evening, Aspen Elementary School unveiled its course for getting kindergarteners through fourth-graders back into some semblance of in-person learning, which included navigating areas of the campus usually reserved for middle and high schoolers.
In order to maintain physical distance while ensuring social well-being, the third-graders will occupy the middle school facility, while the fourth-graders will take over the high school in cohorts of between nine and 11 students, AES Principal Chris Basten explained.
“The last few weeks, it became abundantly clear to us that we could not have 650-plus people on this campus at the same time safely, so it’s not an option,” he said.
Rather, the smaller cohorts will be essentially self-contained, and siblings will be in the same cohort to alleviate some at-home stress for parents. The model is a hybrid between in-person and online learning, with an alternating schedule that allows teachers some much-needed planning time Wednesdays.
So one group will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, have a break on Wednesdays, then pivot to online platforms on Thursdays and Fridays. Conversely, the other will be learning virtually on Mondays and Tuesdays, enjoy the same break on Wednesdays and put on their backpacks Thursdays and Fridays.
First-grade teacher Jennifer Liddington served on the task force that lobbied for the alternating schedule.
“We came to this conclusion because we really feel like it’s the best and most beneficial to the students and staff,” she said during Monday’s board meeting, noting the added consistency and frequency of learning from the more reactionary online model enacted in the spring.
“I know some people are curious about, what will kids do during those three days that they’re at home?” she acknowledged. “We really want to make it easy for kids to transition from school to home. With this schedule, it’s great because in the [spring] we did not have that chance to send the kids home with a packet of things they could use. We just didn’t have time.”
But even during online days, Liddington stressed that the plan allows for students to connect in real-time, both with each other and their teachers.
“On the days off, the kids at home will join a morning meeting with the live kids so we can maintain that community,” she said. “I might partner up two kids and have one kid at school and another online, and they’ll partner up — another opportunity to keep those kids connected so when we are back on a normal schedule, they aren’t strangers to one another.”
There were, of course, concerns — both from the school administration regarding students’ academic and social-emotional well-being in the continuing pandemic as well as from parents and other community stakeholders who noted that the current plan only focuses on core academics — reading, math and science — while eliminating “specials,” such as the arts and physical education.
“What we’re really focused on during this first month of school — while we get more comfortable [and] while the students become more comfortable and we understand and learn more health data from the district — we are going to emphasize math, reading and science,” Basten said. “And if we can add the opportunities to expand beyond that, we will do so. But we think with the amount of regression that has occurred in our community and in our school, that’s where our energies should be focused, in addition to social-emotional teaching and wellness of our students and of our faculty.”
It became a point of concern, not only especially from school board member Katy Frisch but also during public comment.
Stephanie Nixon, who teaches the art program at Aspen High School’s International Baccalaureate track, noted the district’s curriculum as one of the selling points for which she opted to join the staff.
“Congratulations, we’re an art school,” she said. “Cutting the arts makes me worried that we’re going to be like every other district that can’t afford it. I came to Aspen for the school district, and so did a lot of other people, especially this year. I just feel like we’re going to be like any other mediocre district — and that’s not who I work for.”
And while Aspen Education Association President Kay Erickson reported to the board that about half of the staff still did not feel comfortable returning to in-person learning, Catherine Lutz, on behalf of more than 50 signatory families, read a leader during public comment urging the district to consider more aggressively reopening school buildings to students.
“We know this is going to separate out the more-privileged families from the less-privileged families,” she said.
Aspen Middle School and Aspen High School plan a virtual return Aug. 26.