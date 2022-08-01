In the late 1880s, there were so many fraternal organizations in the mining town of Aspen that they had their own column in one of the local newspapers listing their many daily events.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was established in 1868, and the first charter was awarded to a New York Lodge in 1871. The BPOE evolved from social gatherings and entertainment by a group that was informally named the Jolly Corks, and membership in the Elks grew rapidly as other cities wanted their own lodges.
Now, 150 years later, one of those service organizations still thrives in downtown Aspen because of the valuable real estate it owns — and the even more valuable benevolent philanthropy it offers.
The BPOE Aspen Lodge has been helping people up and down the Roaring Fork Valley for over 130 years. Mike Haman is the current chairman of the board of directors.
“There are almost 3,000 Elks Lodges in the country, with a national membership of about 750,000 members,” Haman said. “We were an early lodge and chartered #224 in 1891. Now, we have 930 members locally.”
In the same year, 1891, Aspen’s Henry Webber was a shoe merchant that used some of the vast wealth he made from silver mining in the local mountains to construct a three-story building on the corner of Galena Street and Hyman Avenue from pressed brick and Peachblow sandstone that came from the nearby Fryingpan River quarry. A newspaper story from the time listed the cost of the Webber Block building to be $10,000 — though other sources list the cost as much as $40,000, according to Anna Scott, archivist with the Aspen Historical Society.
Webber courted a bit of controversy in his day. From 1881 to 1891, Aspen mayors each served one term, and Webber, the seventh mayor, served from April 1888 to April 1889. Webber’s wife Harriet died from strychnine poisoning, and there were accusations of murder, though Webber was never prosecuted. He went on to marry his young niece several months later.
In addition to the Webber Block in downtown Aspen, he also built Pioneer Park in the West End. The brick house, built in the 1880s, is known as the Henry Webber House and is listed in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. According to local lore, the ghost of Harriet Webber still haunts Pioneer Park.
The new Webber Block building had a large hall, and one of the first tenants was a dance school, according to a blurb in the January 16, 1891 edition of the Aspen Daily Chronicle. Lutes & Co., a store that sold boots and shoes, moved into the building at 210 S. Galena Street in 1892, and a new tenant, the Morrell Hardware Company, moved in next door in 1893. By 1894, the Lutes & Co. space had evolved into the William Gartley Boot and Shoe repair shop.
In 1898, the State Bank of Aspen took over the main ground floor space, and local fraternal organizations began meeting in the hall above the bank. A March 10, 1900 edition of the Aspen Daily Times notices that the Elks Lodge #224 meets in the hall above the State Bank of Aspen every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. — 122 years later, the current Lodge #224 still meets on those days a majority of months.
The BPOE Aspen Lodge #224 finally took ownership of the Webber Block building in 1912, when the building was purchased by paying the back taxes that were owed at that time, according to AHS’ Anna Scott. When the building was remodeled in the 1990s, the Elks took over the third floor and the rooftop.
Its unobscured view from its third-floor bar and roof across town to Aspen Mountain has become as much a trademark of the local chapter as the distinctive dome and American flag that graces the top of the Aspen Elks Lodge building.
Karen Setterfield, with Aspen’s commercial broker Setterfield & Bright, says it is hard to put a price on the current value of the Webber Block building, but that it is certainly north of $30 million. The 11 tenants, three on the ground floor and eight in offices on the second floor, provide a steady stream of income that Aspen Elks use to better the lives of people throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
The ground-floor spaces on Hyman Avenue and Galena Street are the most visible tenants in the building. Aspen’s post office occupied the corner space from 1924-1959. Paige’s Market was a grocery store in the building in 1927, which later became Elder’s Market until 1947. Frank Sparovic purchased Elder’s Market in 1952, and then sold to Tom’s Market, which took over the larger corner space on Hyman Avenue around 1959/1960, until 1985. Esprit was based at 210 S. Galena St. from 1986/1987 to 1998; Hard Rock Cafe lasted from 1991 to 1999/2000; Amen Wardy from 2000 to 2010; and now Ute Mountaineer.
Board Chairman Haman has been a member of Lodge #224 for more than 40 years, as has the lodge’s manager, Barry Bromka. Bromka — who manages the retail and office tenant spaces, and special events that take place at the lodge — says he has been a member so long because of the lodge’s commitment to “philanthropy, community involvement and volunteerism.”
Olivia Linehan manages one of those retail spaces on Galena Street: the women’s clothing and accessory store Wyld Blue.
“This is an awesome building to be part of,” Linehan said. “Barry is amazing and does a great job. He is really involved in taking care of anything that is needed and was here today at 8 a.m. to help us.”
While Aspen Lodge #224 could proudly boast being one of the wealthiest Elks lodges in the country because of its valuable real-estate ownership, the values of the lodge are more rooted in giving away what the organization takes in, according to those involved today.
The lodge has several different committees, such as scholarships and civics, that meet regularly to discuss potential giving. According to Katherine McMillan, a member who volunteers public relations for Lodge #224, the lodge’s philanthropic contributions in 2021 exceeded $300,000, driven to a huge degree by the rents and leases of retail and office tenants.
“[The retail and office tenants] are a wonderful part of our organization,” Haman said.
He describes how the Elks have a stable and well-defined, long-term mission to help “elderly people and children” by holding events for different organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
Looking at newspaper archives dating back three centuries, there are letter after letter praising and thanking Aspen Elks Lodge #224 for their philanthropy. The diverse list includes youth and veterans’ organizations, environmental groups, graduating seniors going to college and individuals in special circumstances of need.
Existing members sponsor new members of Aspen Elks Lodge #224, and the new members must fill out multiple pieces of paperwork, according to Haman. They become full members at a special lodge ceremony. While the ceremony is secret to nonmembers, it is rumored that there are no secret handshakes or elk bugling.
“The friendship, camaraderie and a united front in what we try to achieve are by far the biggest reasons I enjoy being a member of the Aspen Elks Lodge,” McMillan said.
Perfectly good reasons why she and the other 929 members of Lodge #224 like to call themselves and other Elk members the “best people on Earth.”