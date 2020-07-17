The Aspen City Council has enacted Stage 1 water restrictions in an attempt to conserve water for necessary usage, according to a news release.
As of Tuesday, nearly 70% of the state was experiencing drought conditions, including Aspen and Pitkin County. The local conditions are currently defined as “D1,” which suggests a moderate drought level. Some areas of northwestern and southwestern Colorado are undergoing severe drought conditions, or “D3.”
Steve Hunter, the city’s utilities portfolio manager, said the Stage 1 water restrictions mean that all government water usage will be eased back, with the hope that community members will follow suit.
“The city of Aspen government will take mandatory conservation measures while Aspen water customers are asked to take voluntary conservation measures,” Hunter said in a city news release issued Thursday.
The measures also kick in higher rates for high-usage water customers, raising fees 25-50% based on usage.
Aspen’s water storage plant cannot supply the community with a day’s worth of water. Instead, the town relies heavily on upriver flows that feed the plant.
“Due to minimal water storage and no backup supply, it is crucial that the city responds quickly to drought conditions and that together we use our resource wisely,” Hunter said.
Because irrigation takes the biggest toll on the city water supply, residents are asked to only water their lawns in the mornings and evenings. A city program provides free assessments of ways city water customers could be watering their landscapes more efficiently.
“During Stage 1 we want to help homeowners and landscapers understand that you can water the right amount so that your yard is beautiful without being wasteful of water and saving money,” Chris Menges, the city’s sustainability programs administrator, said in a prepared statement.
For more information on water saving tips and water saving programs, visit cityofaspen.com/drought.