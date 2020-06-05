Congregants of all faiths in Pitkin County may now come together in larger numbers as a new public health order allowing places of worship to open for up to 50 people — or half of the posted indoor occupancy — goes into effect today.
In-person services already started on a limited basis in May at St. Mary Catholic Church and Chabad of Aspen, where the number of attendees was capped at 10 people.
Rabbi Mendel Mintz of Aspen Chabad Jewish Community Center, 435 W. Main St., said his May 30 service, which “worked really well,” was a good trial for the larger group of congregants he expects to show up this weekend. Mintz said the 10 spots for the service were available through an RSVP to his email. At the door, people were checked in to ensure they had a mask and knew the rules about social distancing
“Everyone was in a positively joyful mood,” he said. “I think people are genuinely happy to be out.”
Saturday’s service, the synagogue’s first in-person service in months, was a good test run for the rabbi to practice speaking before a crowd while sporting a face covering.
Mintz said he wore a face mask for the service’s duration. “It was challenging. My voice went weird as I started talking louder,” he said with a laugh.
“Now I’m really ready” for Shabbat morning services on Saturday, when he expects between 20 and 30 congregants who will be able to spread out in the approximately 3,000-square-foot second-floor space. A Kiddush lunch will follow. Last week, individually wrapped goodies and water bottles were shared post-service.
St. Mary Catholic Church, 533 E. Main St., has been holding small Masses — available to only 10 people — since May 10, said the Rev. Darrick Leier.
Last weekend, however, the church opened its doors to 25 people per Mass due to a misunderstanding about when the latest stage of the public health order allowing more people would go into effect.
The church appealed to the county, saying, “We said we had people coming and that we were in kind of a bind,” the St. Mary pastor said. Twenty-five attendees were seen as a reasonable compromise.
Father Leier believes his parish is ready for the next step.
“Roping off every other pew gives us 46 separated pews people can sit in,” he said as he described some of the coronavirus protocols now in place. In between services, “Our staff is ready to clean and disinfect every pew that was sat in,” he added.
The Archdiocese of Denver, on March 13, was the first major religious organization in the state to suspend in-person services and St. Mary Church joined the rest of the Catholic churches in the immediate shutdown.
By Palm Sunday, April 5, St. Mary started to livestream its Masses for the first time ever. Five weeks later, in-person services were restarted.
“People are very appreciative they can come back together and worship,” Leier said.
According to Guidance for Places of Worship published by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, “Showing how we value the sanctity of life and are acting to reduce the spread of this deadly virus by being innovative in safely meeting, the pastoral and spiritual needs of Coloradans is the calling of this moment in time.”
Parallel experience
The last time the Aspen Chapel congregation met for shared services was March 8, said Pastor Nicholas Vesey. In the wake of the pandemic, the chapel pivoted to online services exclusively and has found that to be a smash hit.
“We get more people watching us normally than when we were having it in person,” Vesey said. Where the turnout for Sunday services would typically run about 100 in the chapel, “now we have over 300 people watching.”
Vesey said a date has not been set for when congregants can meet again in person at Aspen Chapel, which is located at 77 Meadowood Drive. However, he said that small group gatherings are starting to happen.
“What we’re trying to do is reach out with phone calls,” he said.
And like some other churches, the Aspen Chapel hosts an after-service reception on Zoom.
The Snowmass Chapel will reopen to limited capacity services starting June 14, said Pastor Robert DeWetter. Reservations may be made on the church’s website, with a maximum of 50 people allowed inside the building at 5307 Owl Creek Road.
Virtual Sunday services, which the chapel has offered for years, will continue and exist as kind of a “parallel experience,” Rev. DeWetter said. “Whether they are there in person or by livestream, it’s the same.”
Snowmass Chapel hopes to add a second Sunday service later in June that would be “very family and kiddo oriented” and held outdoors in the garden area.
“Outdoor is encouraged,” said Bob Schultz, the business liaison on COVID-19 related matters for Pitkin County. According to the county’s newly released guidelines, made public this week: “For outdoor worship services, a house of worship must maintain six feet distance between nonhousehold members and work with the appropriate local authority to obtain approval for the maximum number of individuals who may attend in the designated outdoor space.
“Houses of worship shall also meet the following requirements: Face coverings must be worn by staff, volunteers and congregants while on the premises of the house of worship, except for children 2 years old and under, those with trouble breathing or those unable to remove a mask without assistance,” the guidelines state. The houses of worship also must follow cleaning guidelines from the CDPHE as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schultz also said that the size of the space could determine its capacity under social distancing guidelines.
“If you have a small church, you won’t be able to do 50. And you still have to have, for every household, six feet [of space] in every direction,” he said.
Creativity and connection
At the beginning of each Snowmass Chapel livestream are short hellos and vignettes by chapel members scattered about the globe.
“We want people to feel part of it all,” DeWetter said. “A lot of people may not be coming this summer. We have people participate and we incorporate that into the livestream.
“It’s a matter of learning to do old things a brand new way.
While this is a terrible time, it’s causing churches to be creative,” he said.
Rabbi Mintz said that some of his congregants, especially “those who are at risk,” have asked for the Friday evening Zoom service to continue for a few more weeks. It augments the Saturday in-person service.
Father Leier said the Sunday virtual services from St. Mary Church have gained a following since they were started in April.
“I have quite a few elderly parishioners that are just not ready to come back” to the church for services, he said. That’s despite the new ways of serving Mass, which includes the priest walking up and down the aisles dispensing the host, rather than having people line up before the altar to receive communion.
“I pray everyday we get a vaccine,” Leier said.