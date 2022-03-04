Aspen Film announced its lineup for the 31st Shortsfest — one of four Oscar-qualifying events in the country dedicated entirely to short films, and the first Shortsfest in three years to be held in person.
“This year’s Oscar-qualifying competition highlights notable filmmakers and talent including Amanda Seyfried, Rose Byrne, Mariama Diallo, Molly Ringwald, Anne Alvergue and Debra McClatchy, along with international prize-winners by filmmakers in Senegal, Lebanon, Nigeria, and more,” the Aspen Film announcement notes, adding, “Among the 2021 prizewinners were Joanna Quinn and Les Mills’s ‘Affairs of the Art,’ a nominee for Best Animated Short in the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.”
Shortsfest boasts nine competitive categories, five of which qualify films for the Oscars and award a $2,500 prize: best animation, best comedy, best drama, best documentary and best short short.
“This year’s Shortsfest features filmmakers exploring unique and timely themes in a competition slate that includes nine world premieres, two international premieres, five North American premieres and 13 U.S. premieres by directors representing 28 countries,” the announcement highlights. “Close to 3,000 films were submitted for consideration with 77 selected for this year’s event. Of the 77,41 films are directed or co-directed by women, accounting for 53% of the program.”
Tickets and passes for the event — which spans April 5-10 — go on sale March 16 for Aspen Film members and on March 22 for the general public via www.aspenfilm.org.
“We are delighted to be presenting another incredible roster of films from around the globe for this year’s Shortsfest,” Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel said in a statement. “What a wonderful recharge after two virtual years, to be back in person at our festival home, the historic Wheeler Opera House. Once again, our programming team has assembled some of the most dynamic, innovative and thought-provoking short films of the year to showcase for Aspen and valleywide audiences.”