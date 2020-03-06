Aspen Film announced Wednesday the program for its 29th annual Aspen Shortsfest, the Oscar-qualifying film festival that showcases the best in short-form cinema from around the world.
Featuring films from new and established filmmakers, the six-day event will take place at the Wheeler Opera House from March 31 to April 5 and also at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale April 3-5.
This year, Aspen Film also welcomes Jason Anderson, a new director of Shortsfest programming, to its team.
“[Jason] has been the perfect addition, leading our programming team and with them, coming up with an incredibly varied and impressive roster of short films seeking Oscar qualification,” Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in a prepared statement.
“Shortsfest continues to attract the work of wildly imaginative and talented individuals from around the globe. We are so proud of the variety and quality of filmmaking we are able to present in our valley, and of the fact that we are able to share so many of these incredible stories with students and educators, in and out of the classroom,”
Selected from more than 3,000 film submissions, the 2020 program includes 71 films from 30 countries. There are five world premieres, seven North American premieres, six U.S. premieres and one international premiere. This year’s lineup also includes a majority (61 percent) of films directed or co-directed by women.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the films selected for this year’s program,” Anderson said. “We believe these are some of the most compelling, innovative, beautiful, hilarious and emotionally resonant films that our amazingly generous audience in Aspen will experience this year — we’re thrilled to showcase such an abundance of emerging and established filmmaking talent from all over the world.”
In Aspen Shortsfest tradition, a special Ellen Jury will once again present its annual Ellen Award to a filmmaker at the closing night awards dinner. The Ellen Award honors Aspen Film’s founder and executive director Ellen Kohner Hunt, who retired in 1995.