Aspen Film released programming for a slew of upcoming films, including projects in collaboration with other local organizations, this week.
On Wednesday, Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute Arts Program announced the line-up of acclaimed documentaries for this year’s Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentaries & Dialogue Series: “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” and “LFG.”
The series will be held virtually and will include post-screening conversations with the filmmakers. Each film will be available for streaming Friday, June 4, Friday, June 11 and Friday, June 18, respectively.
“We are proud to present this year’s series of films, which tell the stories of trailblazers fighting for representation and gender equity,” the Wednesday announcement from Aspen Film read.
The stories and life’s work of Pauli Murray, Rita Moreno and the members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team come together in this series to illustrate the past, present and future of the fight for gender equity in every aspect of American society — from education to law, the arts to business, and sports to the pervasive gender wage gap.
“These films raise up the voices and stories of landmark litigation, breaking down barriers, triumphant success and the persistence and courage that move us towards a more just and equitable society,” according to the release.
The directors of each of the films will be featured in post-screening panels.
A limited number of virtual tickets will go on sale the Thursday the week prior to the film screening. Each virtual ticket will be $20 for general admission and $16 for Aspen Film members and select Aspen Institute members. A limited number of three film bundle packages will also be available. The bundle packages, which go on sale today, will grant access to all films and conversations in the series.
Each film will be available for viewing starting at 3 p.m. MST on the corresponding Friday. Viewers will have 24 hours to start watching the film. Once they begin watching, they will have 24 hours to complete viewing before the watch window ends. All watch windows will close by 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information and to access the films, visit aspenfilm.org.
In addition to its documentary and dialogue series, Aspen Film announced Tuesday another partnership with Jazz Aspen Snowmass — a sneak preview of the Sundance Film Festival award winner, “Summer of Soul.”
The drive-in screening will take place on June 20 at Snowmass Town Park at 8:45 p.m. ahead of its July 2 theatrical release.
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary — part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion, according to Aspen Film.
Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten – until now.
“When I learned that this film was opening the 2021 virtual Sundance Film Festival, it became a top priority for me, knowing the genesis and subject-matter of the material,” Aspen Film Artistic and Executive Director Susan Wrubel said. “It surpassed expectations. Not only is it a defining piece of cultural history, but also an informative feel-good film that makes you want to dance and sing.
Wrubel continued: “We are so fortunate that this footage has been unearthed after so long, and that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has crafted something so incredibly unique and inspiring. We are delighted to be partnering with JAS to kick off their 30th anniversary celebration, and this film is the perfect way to celebrate.”
The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more. The documentary premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.
“JAS is thrilled and honored to collaborate with Aspen Film on our 30th anniversary in this screening of the extraordinary music festival event in Harlem memorized in the film,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass Founder and Executive Director Jim Horowitz said in the statement. “We are especially happy that JAS is presenting
The Family Stone at our upcoming June 24-27 JAS Experience … playing the legendary music of one of the film’s most iconic stars, Sly Stone.”
Tickets will go on sale June 7 and are $50 for general admission and $40 for Aspen Film and JAS National Council Members. A limited number of VIP packages for $350 will also be available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aspenfilm.org.