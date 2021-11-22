Aspen Film this week announced the cinematographic lineup for its 29th Annual Academy Screenings coming to Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre next month — it’s a range that includes both big names and independent filmmakers.
“Not only are we delighted to be back at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre for our 29th Academy Screenings after being dark in 2020, we are also overjoyed by the stellar lineup of films we have assembled this year for our audiences,” said Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel. “The variety and caliber of film being presented over these 5 days is unprecedented, offering a little something for everyone.”
Among the more recognizable names comprising the programming is Paolo Sorrentino, Academy Award winner as both a writer and director — think “Il Divo,” “The Great Beauty” and “The Young Pope.” Sorrentino’s “Hand of God” — described as the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, set in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s — will play Monday afternoon at the Isis Theatre. The film earned notoriety at the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival this year.
Additionally, “Game of Thrones” fans will recognize Peter Dinklage playing a familiar typecast as Cyrano de Bergerac in “Cyrano,” directed by Joe Wright. Dinklage plays Cyrano as “a man ahead of his time,” according to Aspen Film. “Dazzling one and all whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel, the hale and hearty Cyrano exults in gallantry and is always up for a challenge. Except, that is, in matters of the heart. This bold new adaptation, scripted by Erica Schmidt, re-imagines the timeless tale of wit, courage, and love.” That film also made a splash at the Telluride Film Festival this year, as well as the Hamptons International Film Festival.
“With Aspen as a longtime favorite winter destination for voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and other various entertainment guilds, Aspen Film’s Academy Screenings brings the heat of awards season to the mountains to showcase some of the most highly anticipated and accoladed films of the year, vying for award attention,” an Aspen Film press release notes.
Advance tickets for the event — running Dec. 12-16 — will be available for purchase to Aspen Film members beginning Nov. 30 and to the public on Dec. 3. Tickets can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House box office and aspenshowtix.com, the release continues. Voting members of AMPAS, BAFTA, DGA, PGA, SAG-AFTRA, WGA and other applicable entertainment guilds can receive a complimentary Industry Pass to Academy Screenings that must be reserved in advance. Industry passholders are also allowed early entry into the theater 30 minutes prior to all screenings. To obtain an Industry Pass, please contact Aspen Film directly by email (info@aspenfilm.org) or by phone 970-925-6882 by Dec. 6.