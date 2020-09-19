In a time of growing polarization, Americans still share something in common: 640 million acres of public lands.
But even these are under threat.
In partnership, Aspen Film and Wilderness Workshop present “Public Trust,” an award-winning documentary by Patagonia that explores three conflicts on public lands, and makes a case for the continued protection of America’s most spectacular assets, according to a joint news release.
The film toured the festival circuit earlier this year, winning numerous awards including MountainFilm’s Audience Award and a DocLands Official Selection. Viewers will receive exclusive access to stream the film from Wednesday through Sept. 26, which is National Public Lands Day.
The screening is free of charge with a suggested donation of $20, which directly benefits both local nonprofits. To register or donate, visit aspenfilm.org/public-trust/.
Attendees will also receive a link to recorded panel discussion featuring Angelo Baca, a cultural activist, scholar, filmmaker and a doctoral student in anthropology at New York University who is featured in the film; Judy Fox-Perry, a rancher in the Thompson Divide and local public lands advocate; and moderator Will Roush, Wilderness Workshop’s executive director.
The film examines three specific issues — a national monument in the Utah desert (Bears Ears), a proposed mine in the Boundary Waters and oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — to examine how private interests are competing with public demand to protect these areas that are strongholds against climate change, sacred to native people, home to wildlife and intrinsic to our national identity. It is directed by David Garrett Byars (“No Man’s Land”) and produced by Yvon Chouinard, Robert Redford and Jeremy Hunter Rubingh.
“‘Public Trust’ highlights not only the responsibility we all have to advocate for the protection of public lands, but that in most cases, the most effective advocates are those closest to the land,” Roush said in a prepared statement. “Indigenous peoples in particular have led the efforts to protect some of our country’s most iconic wild places. We’re very excited to offer a panel following the film to delve deeper into how local activists have worked to protect places like Bears Ears and the Thompson Divide.”
“This partnership [with Wilderness Workshop] is a perfect example of how film is able to illustrate a real-life situation, offer solutions and explain what is at stake,” Aspen Film Executive/Artistic Director Susan Wrubel said in the release. “‘Public Trust’ is not only a well-made and special film, but also one that informs and advocates for the people who have dedicated their lives to ensuring the duration of some of the most fragile and special places in our nation.”
Wilderness Workshop, founded in 1967, says it is the conservation watchdog of nearly 4 million acres of public lands in western Colorado. Using science, the law and grassroots activism, the nonprofit works to keep the White River National Forest and nearby BLM lands more or less “as is” and, where possible, to restore wildness to this nationally important landscape.
Established in 1979, Aspen Film is one of Colorado’s most active film arts organizations, presenting dynamic programs and featured guest artists throughout the year. Its stated mission, in part, is to enlighten, enrich, educate and entertain through film.