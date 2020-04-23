Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch?
On Friday, April 24, the Aspen Fire Protection District and Aspen Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a free lunch to any community member in need. A total of 50 meals are being donated by the Aspen Art Museum, Epicure Catering and the Aspen Meadows Resort.
“Need” could extend to someone who has been laid off, experienced reduced hours or just needs a boost in the form of a free lunch.
The meals must be reserved by Thursday night and are available on a first come, first reserved basis. The preferred way to reserve is to send an email to Food@AspenFire.com with your first name and how many lunches are needed. Those who lack access to email may call 924-0432 to reserve a lunch.
Fire Chief Rick Balentine said that the district has been “the fortunate recent recipient of generosity from the Aspen Art Museum and Epicure Catering,” noting that last week, the entities provided more than 60 lunches to on-duty first responders from Aspen to Carbondale, including police, fire, EMS and 911 Dispatch.
The AAM and Epicure want to continue to give back to the community, it was noted in a statement from the department. In addition to their 25 donated lunches, Aspen Meadows Resort is stepping up to provide 25 additional lunches on Friday.
According to the fire district’s statement, “If there is enough demand from the public, we may continue to help the community with ‘Free Lunch Friday at the Fire Department’ for the next few weeks.”