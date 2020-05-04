The Aspen Fire Protection District’s board election will be held on Tuesday as three candidates have thrown their helmets into the ring. Ballots may be dropped off at 420 E. Hopkins Ave. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Incumbent John Ward is facing off against challengers Michael Buglione and Harvey Fahy in the race for two seats of three-year terms. The term of board president Karl Adam, who chose not to seek re-election, expires this month. The fire district was created in 1953.
Board-of-director seats will be chosen Tuesday, May 12, during the first meeting following the election, said Nikki Lapin, designated election official for the Aspen Fire Protection District. The winners will join existing board members Denis Murray, Stoney Davis, and Dave “Wabs” Walbert. Rick Balentine as served as fire chief since 2014.
Voters passed a property tax increase in 2018 to help fund operations, build affordable housing and support training efforts. The support was overwhelming: 3,454 in favor to 1,371 opposed, or 72 to 28 percent, according to an Aspen Daily News story at the time. The vote increased the mill levy from 0.874 to 2.199.
Two of the three board candidates recently answered questions posed by the Aspen Daily News.
Michael Buglione
Aspen Daily News: A short biography, please.
Buglione: I am currently the superintendent for Centaur Construction company and am running many familiar projects in downtown Aspen. I have lived in the valley for a combined total of 18 years.
In addition to my experience in law enforcement, I have years of experience in construction management. I’m formerly a sergeant for the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, police officer for Aspen Police Department and deputy coroner. I am on the board of directors of Aspen Hope Center. I have decades of experience in working through difficult circumstances while promoting a sense of safety and comfort within the community.
I am married with two daughters, a stepdaughter, son-in-law and a new granddaughter. I am also a local business owner with my wife Holly, in the store LIV Aspen Men.
ADN: What do you see as the board’s primary role? What attributes do you bring to the district during these extraordinary times and why do you want to serve?
Buglione: I see the primary role of this position is to guide the future of the Aspen Fire Department while staying ahead of current trends with respect to its deep-rooted traditions. My experience as a first responder for 18 years as well as my experience with the safety, budgeting and scheduling for large construction projects are assets to this position. I have most recently helped develop the city of Aspen's site safety plan which is being used on all construction sites in Aspen. Having recently gone back to the private sector I would like to contribute to our community with my experience in public safety.
ADN: What are your thoughts about rolling out the mixed department of paid and volunteer firefighters?
Buglione: I believe in a mixed department of paid and volunteer firefighters. Due to the increase in calls that don’t require an “all call” response, I believe the volunteers should be reserved for the district’s more critical needs.
ADN: What is your opinion of the district’s 17-unit housing development at North 40?
Buglione: The North 40 housing development will be a great asset to the citizens and visitors of the fire district. It will allow firefighters to respond within minutes to three firehouses.
ADN: How would you rate the fire district’s performance in the past year and where were the greatest strengths exhibited?
Buglione: I would rate our fire district’s performance as exceptional. Their greatest strength is their teamwork. With extensive training they also bring dedication and experience to their team.
John Ward
ADN: A short biography, please.
Ward: Born and raised in South Dakota; graduate of the University of Nebraska. Married with two kids. Wife is Ashley Ward, formerly Ashley Dodge, a 1988 graduate of Aspen High. Two boys: Tyler, 17, a junior at Aspen High School, and Trevor, 13, a seventh-grader at Aspen Middle School.
We moved to Aspen in May 2000 and have worked in banking since. My wife works with her mother in their store Chequers and I am currently the regional president for ANB Bank in the mountain region.
ADN: What do you see as the board’s primary role? What attributes do you bring to the district during these extraordinary times and why do you want to serve?
Ward: The role of the board is oversight, advisement, policy making, performance review and to ensure the organization has adequate resources to perform its duties (both people and equipment). As the lone incumbent in the election, I have been involved in work that has secured the future of the Aspen Fire Protection District.
We have secured the financial position through our bond issue that was supported by 70 percent of fire district voters. It has allowed us to put in motion a first responder housing project in the North 40, secured funding to replace an aging fleet of response equipment and allowed us the flexibility to increase district reserves and move to a combination pay-volunteer model that should only improve service to the district. I am running to see that work to the finish line.
My background as a community banker gives me a finance understanding that the other candidates don’t have, which is critical in working with a multimillion-dollar budget, maintaining fiscal responsibility in an organization that is soon to have double-digit employees, residential real estate to manage and still provide the best volunteer benefits of any fire organization in the state.
In addition, my experience on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board will be important in developing policy around the soon-to-be-constructed first responder housing.
I have been actively involved in several community organizations since arriving in 2000. I believe it’s important to be involved, make a difference and build on what community leaders have done in the past.
ADN: What are your thoughts about rolling out the mixed department of paid and volunteer firefighters?
Ward: This was a tough decision and one not taken lightly; as a board member for the last five years this was something we have struggled with. The mill levy that was approved contemplated the potential for a [combined] department at some point. As a board we didn’t immediately move to pay firefighters. The move comes down to expectations of various community stakeholders and citizens in the level of service, response times and also a nationwide diminishment in volunteerism.
That is not a shot at Aspen volunteers because as a whole we have a level of volunteerism that is higher than nationwide, but people’s lives are busier than ever and it is just harder to take time away from work, family and life to give to any volunteer organization. I am in full support of this decision, but the devil is in the details and its roll-out.
We have to preserve and respect the volunteers who are pros and take their service very seriously, while incorporating paid professional firefighters into the model.
ADN: What is your opinion of the district’s 17-unit housing development at North 40?
JW: This is another decision I was involved in and fully support. I live in North 40 and will walk and drive by this new property every single day; the people that move in will be my neighbors. There are certainly neighbors that are not happy about the scale and density of the project, but as a board member, a steward of the organization, it’s a balancing act.
We needed to secure the future of the department, provide housing options for current and future first responders, both paid and volunteers. As a member of the APCHA board and a community banker, I know how hard it is to secure housing in Aspen and having a good housing option will be an important recruiting tool.
Ultimately the future of the district, the services it provides and the safety of its citizens depends on its people, its first responders and its leadership having a housing option that ensures that hurdle is out of the way moving forward.
ADN: How would you rate the fire district’s performance in the past year and where were the greatest strengths exhibited?
JW: Is the fire district perfect? No, we can continue to get better. We have great volunteers, a chief that truly cares about the community, his team and doing what is right. We need to be better at building relationships and trust with our community stakeholders and I believe over the last year that has happened but there is much work to be done.
As a board we have done a solid job. With the mill levy increase we secured the financial future of the district; it has allowed us to move forward with the housing project, shore up the district’s balance sheet with reserves, plan for much-needed equipment replacements. [It has given us] the flexibility to move forward with the combination department model. The board has been cautious, but also willing to make hard decisions with an eye to the future.
Editor’s note: Dr. Harvey Fahy, a local pediatrician who is also a candidate for the fire board, was unavailable to answer the questions for this story. If received, they will be posted online.