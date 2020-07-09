Pitkin County commissioners took in four hours of details on a proposed affordable-housing complex for Aspen Fire Protection District personnel during their regular meeting Wednesday.
Plans call for 17 units of various size totaling 25,000 square feet and a 20,000-square-foot underground parking garage with up to 34 spaces to be built next to the district’s North 40 substation near the Aspen Business Center. In addition, there would be a 500-square-foot multi-purpose building and 14 surface parking spaces for residents. The entire lot area on which the substation currently sits, and where the housing complex would be built, is 1.46 acres.
A memorandum from Pitkin County senior planner Leslie Lamont states that the county’s community development department determined the fire district, as the applicant, needed a “permit for development in areas of state interest” because of the property’s proximity to Highway 82, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus stops and the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The county planning and zoning commission has recommended approval, with conditions, but the final decision rests with the Board of County Commissioners.
As with many local commercial and residential projects, the heights of the housing structures is of concern to North 40 subdivision residents and others in the area, as is the project’s density.
Documents submitted to the county show that the substation, approved for development in 2006, is 28 feet tall, with a 34 foot-tall training tower, but that the buildings housing the units would have a maximum height of 28 feet — scaled back recently from 32 feet based on the planning commission’s conditions — with an additional four feet for solar panels and mechanical equipment atop the buildings’ flat roofs. The project’s floor area ratio, or FAR, would be .97:1; the underlying zone district’s maximum FAR is .5:1.
Local planner and applicant representative Chris Bendon spoke during Tuesday’s virtual meeting and spoke of the dire need for affordable housing to serve the district’s firefighters. He brought up details of a recent Roaring Fork Valley housing study that described in great detail the area’s lack of affordable housing stock.
A survey of local firefighters showed that 57% felt housing was important to retention among district personnel, while 95% of district recruits expressed that they factor housing into their decision-making, Bendon said. All said they felt affordable housing opportunities are important to the future of the fire district.
A statement from volunteer firefighter Bruce Bradshaw was presented to commissioners. He said the North Forty housing project “will help improve the service and response to the public. By providing housing for first responders, we’ll increase the number of first responders willing to volunteer their time.”
Commissioner Greg Poschman said it was his understanding that the amount of housing proposed in the application may exceed the current needs of the district. He asked Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine whether the scope of the project could be reduced, or if the housing could be opened up to workers outside of the district should the units go unfilled.
Balentine said the district’s housing needs keep rising, and that many firefighters in other parts of the valley have not applied for positions with the Aspen district because of the high costs of housing and living.
“As far as our future needs, this [project] will help but it probably won’t meet them in the end,” the fire chief said.
There were numerous public comments, both for and against the project.
Chris Tyler, a North Forty resident, said he supports firefighters getting affordable housing, but he believes the project is simply too big.
Tyler said in 2006, when the district’s substation was being planned, he was told by district board members that one day housing would be proposed on the site, but only four to five units. The board members assured him they wanted to be good neighbors.
Tyler said he hasn’t seen any recent examples of that good-neighbor policy. He said there has been some outreach, including district-hosted barbecues, but when he objected to the density of the current proposal and mentioned that it made him think of selling his house, a development representative suggested he would have no problem selling it.
Should the fire district propose something in the four- to five-unit range, “That would be fine with me,” he said.
Lisa Hancock, another resident, said she is opposed because of its size and density.
“I’ve always totally supported the fire department,” she said. “But I feel fairly betrayed by this … the addition of 55 people at that site is just way too dense.”
Hancock said she and other neighbors object to being portrayed as selfish “NIMBYs,” the acronym for “Not in My Back Yard.” She also suggested that the project’s $17 million cost is far too high.
Commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal at their next regular meeting on July 22.