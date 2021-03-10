Aspen Fire Protection District announced Tuesday the hiring of Jacob Andersen to the role of deputy chief of operations.
Andersen — who has roots in the Roaring Fork Valley, having served with area fire departments and ski patrol — will begin the position March 23.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have someone of [Andersen’s] caliber who was able to step up to this role,” Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said Tuesday.
Andersen will join Aspen Fire with more than 20 years in the fire service, including at the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service for over eight seasons as a helitack lead crewmember, incident commander and on fuels mitigation programs, according to a statement from the district released Tuesday afternoon. Andersen was out of office Tuesday and unavailable for comment.
The incoming second-in-command started his career as a volunteer firefighter — which Balentine said was important to the department’s values — at Burning Mountain Fire Protection District in Silt.
Andersen then worked as a firefighter for the city of Tucson for five years before moving back to Colorado to work at the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire District, as well as the Snowmass Ski Patrol. In 2019, Andersen was promoted to battalion chief with Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority. He also at one point served as a volunteer firefighter for Aspen Fire “a number of years ago,” according to Balentine.
“When you look at his background and firefighting history, he’s been doing it for over 20 years. He started his career as a volunteer, which was important to our group as a volunteer fire service, which relies heavily on volunteers,” Balentine said. “We wanted to make sure whoever came on board had a history of volunteer service.”
Balentine also touted Andersen’s experience with wildfires as another reason the department tapped him. He called the hiring process, which drew 10 applicants, a “pretty extensive” one. Andersen will succeed former Deputy Fire Chief Parker Lathrop, who left the position earlier this year.
“We’re really excited to get [Andersen] on board,” Balentine said. “We know he’s going to be a great leader for that division.”