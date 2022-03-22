It’s become a sort of game of telephone across the country — and Aspen Fire and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue have answered the call.
The two local fire protection districts are working with a department in New Jersey, but the effort is an international one: Used but still functional gear gets shipped to Clifton, New Jersey, who have contacts in Poland to ensure that the much-needed equipment finds its way to western Ukraine, through Lviv.
Aspen and Roaring Fork sent their first shipment Monday — and at least four more boxes of bunker pants, helmets, boots and gloves are set to go out again today, Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine explained, gesturing to the already-packaged vertical boxes, each at least 3 feet high.
“We can outfit, probably, 15 to 20 firefighters with the gear that we sent them,” he said.
Like so many aid efforts to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the former’s borders on Feb. 24, the validity of the charity effort has come through a network of connections. In this case, Balentine saw an article online about a firefighter in Jefferson County, New York, learning through a childhood friend about the efforts of a firefighter in Clifton, New Jersey. The childhood friend, Lt. Mark Drew, worked with the Clifton fire department alongside Oleg Skachko. Skachko got a call from a friend still in Ukraine asking for help from the American firefighting community, according to the article (which was republished in several entities but first appeared in the Watertown Daily Times in New York).
“I saw it online and just contacted them,” Balentine said of the Clifton fire department. “I gave him a call and said, ‘What are you doing?’”
After learning more about the logistics of the effort, Balentine said he then called Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Richard Cornelius. It just took that one phone call for Cornelius to immediately say, essentially, “We’re in,” Balentine recalled.
Balentine said the gear that the local fire protection districts are donating are technically out of compliance with American standards because they are out of date — but that doesn’t mean they’re not perfectly functional.
“This is used gear that we’ve had that is noncompliant for us to use here,” Balentine said. “But it’s certainly still good. We have certain standards of how long we can keep gear in service — so this is gear that’s still in great shape, but it’s not being used here by us anymore.”
This week marks the fourth week of Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine. Despite heavy artillery and targeted attacks, Ukrainian forces have managed to protect the capitol city Kyiv, its second-largest city Kharkiv and a strategically critical port city Mariupol, which has been the subject of talks for ceasefires to create civilian escape routes — promises that Ukraine alleges Russians have subsequently ignored.
“I expect this is gonna be a long haul,” Balentine said — not just of the war but also local support efforts. “It’s probably going to be more equipment … that’s needed down the road. So we’ll see how that goes.”
Other nonprofits in the area — including one that is covering the shipping costs for Aspen Fire and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue in their efforts to get gear to Ukraine — are working to mobilize their own efforts, including collecting emergency medical supplies.
On March 12, a “We Stand with Ukraine” rally was held in Aspen at Paepke Park to condemn the war and spread awareness for ways the Roaring Fork Valley can send help to those who are affected.