After years of weighing the pros and cons of incorporating paid firefighters into the longstanding volunteer institution, the Aspen Fire Protection District Board of Directors voted on Tuesday evening to officially hire full-time, paid members.
It wasn’t an easy decision, acknowledged board president Karl Adam.
“It’s tough. We’re going to have some people that are going to be really happy about this, a small group who are going to be upset about it and still more who will be neutral,” Adam said. “We’ll certainly try to hire from within, but at the end of the day we want to make sure we have the best personnel on staff.”
While a “big step,” as both Adam and Fire Chief Rick Balentine called Tuesday’s vote, it’s not the first full-time position the department has filled since voters overwhelmingly passed an increased mill levy rate almost two years ago to support Aspen Fire’s operations. In August last year, the department used some of those funds to promote Charlie Curtis from inspector to full-time training manager.
“Though we passed the mill levy increase almost two years ago, we have used the past 18 months to shore up our balance sheet and capital replacement funds. This has left the district in a very healthy position financially,” Adam said.
During those 18 months, the board hired a consulting firm specific to the firefighting industry to perform an organizational assessment that helped inform its decision to hire paid staff.
“This report is still in draft form but certainly highlights many of the concerns that Chief Rick Balentine has brought to the board’s attention related to national trends and the benefits of having designated fire personnel at our stations,” Adam continued.
This newest plan, which the department will roll out next quarter, is to hire two full-time staff members to operate the downtown Aspen headquarters and one “floating” role that will act in a supervisor capacity and fill in as needed.
“We’re definitely going to have someone who’s essentially at an engineer status, and then we'll have someone more highly qualified,” he explained. “Then we’ll have some sort of supervisor floating position, is how we’re trajecting it right now.”
The plan is intentionally structured to allow the department to take the transition in stages.
“The board began having conversations about the need for paid firefighters half a decade ago. This has not been an easy process. Aspen Fire is an organization steeped in tradition, with huge amounts of pride in our volunteer status,” Adam said. “Moving towards a combination department is a difficult undertaking for an organization; the complexities of having paid firefighters working hand in hand with a volunteer is a very difficult structure to navigate.”
If all goes well in with these first few hires, Adam said the board and Balentine are open to increasing paid staff, perhaps including assigning a paid firefighter to the North 40 station.
“We want to explore ... one paid person at North 40, which would be supplemented by a volunteer. That would get two people at that station,” Adam said. “We just kind of need to see how this thing evolves. We want to start slower, see how everything works out and figure out how to fine-tune it.”
Other fire districts in the region, including the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority -- which in 2018 combined the Basalt and Rural and Snowmass Wildcat Fire Protection Districts -- Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and Glenwood Springs Fire Department all incorporate combined paid and volunteer models.
Ultimately, the Aspen Fire board’s decision to hire a limited number of paid firefighters is to support the volunteer base and ensure that the volunteer model maintains its sustainability, both Adam and Balentine emphasized.
“[We want] to supplement the amazing job that our volunteers have done over the past century and to continue to be able to provide a very high level of service without incurring volunteer burnout,” Adam said. “So much of our call volume is for security alarms. To take a guy and have him leave his job or his family and go and basically look at a security alarm is just very difficult for our volunteers, so this will create a structure where we’ll have someone who can respond within 90 seconds, which is the national ideal standard.”
The idea, then, is that when a call requires a high volume of firefighters, volunteers will be fresh and at the ready, he continued, while lower maintenance calls still get the professional response necessary.
“The board’s consensus is that our citizenry deserves a very high level of service and we want to make sure they’re getting that,” Adam said.
Balentine, noting the organizational nuance underlying the decision, commended the board’s attention to detail and due diligence throughout the process.
“The leadership displayed by our board of directors on this has been amazing,” he said. “This is just a way to enhance the viability, long term, for our volunteer department to stay primarily volunteer. With everything, I ask myself: Is it the right thing for our community and is it the right thing for our members? If you can answer both of those positively, then you’re probably making the right decision.”
For Adam, the announcement is a little bittersweet, as it will be one of the last major decisions for the department he’ll have helped steward as board president.
“I’m going off the board. I did not run for re-election,” he said, adding that his term expires next month. “I feel like this board that’s in place, we’ve done a lot of great things. We’ve definitely solidified the future of this district. And we’ve got the North 40 housing project coming online. So I’m leaving it in a very good place.”
As for his future plans, Adam noted that he’s in talks with some other nonprofits that are environmentally focused, though nothing is official, and Adam is leaving his options open.
“All things in due time; maybe I’ll circle back at some point. It’s a great organization; I’ll certainly miss it,” he said.