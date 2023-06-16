The Aspen Fire Protection District will host a screening of an award-winning documentary on wildfire and hold a panel discussion featuring local fire and forestry experts on Tuesday at the Wheeler Opera House.
“Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The documentary was filmed by Trip Jennings, who has directed films shown by National Geographic and PBS. It was filmed throughout the western U.S.
“The film starts with the harrowing escape from Paradise, California as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start, and then continues to recent record-shattering fires, including the Marshall Fire outside of Boulder,” said a news release from Aspen Fire. “The film includes the voices of climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors, and asks us to reimagine wildfire as we prepare for an increasingly hotter future.”
The Aspen Fire Protection District launched a wildfire program in October 2021 to help educate the community and facilitate risk-reduction projects. This screening is part of a larger initiative to change the conversation locally about what it means to live in a high wildfire risk area.
“This film cuts right to the heart, with spectacular footage on the ever-growing effects of wildfires on communities and the landscape,” Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said in a statement. “Elemental gives viewers an opportunity to see and experience the reality of a wildfire. Plus, viewers can learn more about proven mitigation strategies that can help keep everyone safe and more prepared. This film is a must-watch for anyone in the wildland-urban interface, including everyone in the Roaring Fork Valley.”
The Aspen Fire Protection District hopes the screening will show residents and visitors how communities can keep their homes safe by working together. For more on preparing for and staying safe during a wildfire, go to AspenFire.com/Wildfire.
Tickets for the event are $15. Advance tickets are available at aspenshowtix.com/Online/default.asp.