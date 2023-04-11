A long-running Aspen fitness center is in an eviction standoff with its landlord, which recently won a court judgment to kick the gym out of its downtown Aspen spot.
Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin’s ruling on March 1 sided with building owner Dream Big or Don’t Dream Big At All Baby’s court action to evict JR’s Gym.
Gym owner and founder Jean-Robert Barbette, however, said last week he has documents proving he can stay in the space through 2025.
“My lease is through 2025 and I’m planning to stay there as long as I can,” he said. “You don’t move a 14,000-square-foot gym overnight. It doesn’t happen.”
The limited liability company — named after character Dexter Rutecki’s proclamation in the 1993 cult classic film “Aspen Extreme” — acquired the building for $33 million in April 2022.
The LLC’s court action last year to evict the tenant signaled its plans for the property did not include Jean Robert’s Gym.
Colorado eviction cases generally are closed to the public. Some details of the fitness-center flap, however, emerged last week in a notice of appeal Aspen lawyer Chris Bryan introduced on behalf of Barbette, who leases the corner building’s entire top floor, one unit on the second floor, and the entire basement and sub-basement.
Seldin’s order acknowledged the David-versus-Goliath nature of the case: Barbette runs the gym and once lived in the back of a 1989 Toyota 4-Runner; the landlord is tied to Platinum Equity, a Los Angeles-based investment firm.
Located at 720 E. Hyman Ave. and known as the Aspen Athletic Club building, the structure comes with a grandfathered-in entitlement to build two penthouses on the top floor currently used as gym space.
As locally owned and operated retailers are squeezed out by corporate concerns willing to pay top-dollar rent downtown — a trend exacerbated by the pandemic — rhetoric over Aspen’s soul, sense of community, and the erosion of affordable, community gathering spots has seized the local spotlight. Seldin’s order touched on that, as well.
“The argument arrives at a time when the City of Aspen is struggling quite publicly with the loss of opportunities for locals,” Seldin’s order said. “The narrative plays out regularly in Aspen’s newspapers, where columnists such as Roger Marolt lament the blows that changes like those Plaintiff plans here have struck to Aspen's community character.”
Seldin’s order addressed the role-reversal seemingly at play in the eviction battle, pointing to Marolt’s accounting and tax work for the corporate landlord and Bryan’s history of representing real estate interests.
“The players involved in this case aptly demonstrate how even those opposed to cultural change can find themselves associated with it; Marolt is Plaintiff's agent, and Defendants' counsel regularly represents other clients blamed for destroying local businesses,” the order said.
In the eviction case at hand, “Defendants (Jean Robert’s Gym) portray Plaintiff (the landlord) as a greedy developer eager to maximize profits at the expense of one of Aspen's few remaining local-serving businesses,” the order said.
The public mood about development and the affordability and character of downtown, however, had no influence or bearing on the eviction controversy, according to Seldin’s order.
“Stated otherwise, the foregoing discussion is all irrelevant to the issue actually before the Court,” the order said. “The Court must limit itself to deciding a more simple question: does Defendant possess a legal right to remain in the Aspen Athletic Club building located at 720 Hyman Avenue?”
Seldin’s order, citing statements from Marolt that the gym has been on a month-to-month lease since 2019, ruled in favor of the landlord, effectively canceling a three-day jury trial scheduled for March.
Bryan responded to Seldin’s ruling March 3 with a motion to reconsider the decision, arguing the judge overlooked pertinent facts of the case, including an option in a lease from 2015 that he claimed the landlord deliberately withheld from the proceedings. Bryan’s motion also argued Marolt was aware of the 2015 lease and its option through 2025.
“Even worse, this Court granted summary judgment to Landlord when Landlord’s own Complaint does not even mention the 2015 Lease,” said Bryan’s motion, adding Seldin’s ruling wrongly relied on an expired 2009 lease and preempted a dispute that should have gone to a jury trial.
Barbette, Bryan’s motion argued, was relying on what he believed were terms of 2015 lease that he orally agreed with the previous landlord to extend it through 2025.
“Instead of resolving the issue of an exercise of the option in the 2015 Lease in Defendant’s favor, this Court resolved it in Landlord’s favor based solely on Landlord’s unsubstantiated argument that Tenant never exercised its option under the 2015 lease,” Bryan’s motion argued.
The landlord’s legal team countered in a pleading that the onus fell on Barbette to show there was a 2015 lease agreement that trumped the one from 2009.
“It is nonsensical to argue Defendants did not bear the burden of establishing that the 2015 Lease Summary did not expire,” wrote lawyers from Sherman & Howard in a March pleading. The firm’s three attorneys on the case did not respond to an email message regarding this story.
Seldin denied the motion to consider, leading Bryan to file a notice of appeal on April 4. The notice touched on similar arguments made in the motion to consider and indicated Barbette’s lawyers will ask the Colorado Court of Appeals to examine Seldin’s order on summary judgment and other procedural issues.
Barbette has run the Aspen gym for 30 years and carried over that success by opening locations in Basalt and Glenwood Springs. Whatever happens in Aspen, Barbette said he’ll keep running a gym here whether it’s at the current location or elsewhere.