As one of the most picturesque yet difficult locations to fly to and from in North America, Aspen is a place some pilots make an effort to stay away from. That said, students who train with the Aspen Flight Academy can acquire skills that tenured pilots around the world dream of learning.
On Oct. 1, AFA will host its annual fundraising event to raise funds to cover program costs and scholarships for young flight school students, and also to spread the word about the program throughout the community. Interested donors and members of the public are invited to attend the event, which will include food, live music, Q&A sessions with flight instructors and airplane rides around Aspen.
“We really just want to kind of put ourselves out there,” AFA instructor Hannah Simpson said. “I feel like there’s a lot of folks out there that don’t necessarily know that we’re out here at the airport, especially since our building is kind of tucked away.”
AFA was founded in 2014 and continues to operate as a nonprofit organization near an Atlantic Aviation hangar at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The organization empowers youths, as young as incoming high school freshmen, and also adults to learn about the joys and responsibilities of flying.
The academy provides students with classroom and flight training needed to pilot aircraft, according to its mission statement. In addition to the fact that a nonprofit flight school is a rarity, AFA also prides itself on being one of the few if not the only carbon-neutral flight schools in existence. Since its inception, 74 students have completed the pilot ground school class, its website says..
“I tell a lot of my students, ‘If I can teach you to fly out here, you can fly just about anywhere,’ because the terrain is so extreme, the weather is so extreme, the flight conditions are unlike anything else,” Simpson said. “I think it provides a really unique experience and creates some really, really solid pilots that come out of our program.”
Most AFA students who are pursuing their private pilot’s license have the opportunity to fly over the Roaring Fork Valley toward Mount Sopris, and eventually make their way over Independence Pass to Leadville, home of the highest airport in North America. Once students complete their private pilot training, they can continue to pursue more advanced training that will lead to career opportunities with commercial airlines or the accumulation of other ratings through AFA. Younger students typically go on to pursue flight programs at colleges or universities.
AFA also partners with the Aspen School District to offer the Every Student Flies program, which gives high school students the opportunity to fly with a certified instructor, learn more about flight careers and tour the FAA control tower at the Aspen airport.
At the fundraising event, AFA instructors and students will be present to interact with the community, and prospective students are always welcome, Simpson said. Last year, the academy was able to offer scholarships to eight students from funds raised at the event; this year,the organization hopes to give 10.
“I really love my job,” Simpson said. “The opportunity that people have to come learn in brand new, state-of-the-art, full-glass cockpit equipment in Aspen is such an incredibly unique experience, and to have the training staff that we have — all collegiate instructors that have taught at the university level before — it makes for a huge wealth of knowledge in such a small space.”
The fundraising event will be open to the public and take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Aviation Hangar on Oct. 1. Donations will be welcome, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP via email to lorraine@ahlfa.org.
More information about AFA can be found at aspenflightacademy.org.