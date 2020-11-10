Warren Miller Entertainment’s latest body of work, an 80-minute ski film dubbed “Future Retro,” stars none other than local freeskiers Baker Boyd and Victor Major.
Members of the Freaks — “Aspen’s fastest ski gang” — the two traveled to Iceland earlier this year to heli-ski and create content for the Nordic island nation portion of the film. Paying homage to a previous generation of skiers while celebrating the next, “Future Retro” was also shot in the snow-capped peaks of Antarctica, Switzerland, Montana, Alaska and Vermont.
“We get to share what we love with the world. We get to share what we love with our fans. We get to share what we’ve learned with the next generation,” Olympic gold medalist and longtime WME narrator Johnny Moseley says in the film’s trailer. “This sport has given me so much that I feel like it’s my turn to give it back.”
In the film, legendary skiers Scot Schmidt and the Egan brothers show a new crop of athletes how they were responsible for the extreme skiing movement of the ’80s and ’90s. A next generation of skiers and riders, meanwhile, reveal what it means to challenge the status quo.
For the Aspen contingent, upon conquering peaks like Böggvisstaðafjall — one of Iceland’s more popular ski areas — this meant surfing world-class subarctic swells.
“It was definitely freezing but an uncrowded, awesome wave that we were able to surf,” Major, 28, said of the experience via phone Monday evening. “It was pretty wild.”
When he and Boyd weren’t surfing or bopping between heli-ski resorts, they called Klængshóll Lodge — a 1,300-year-old farm — home.
“Future Retro,” which will premiere online on Saturday, marks Major’s ski film debut.
A former ski racer in high school in Telluride and in college on the East Coast, the “Freak” skier moved to Aspen in 2016.
“Baker had a cheap room for me,” Major explained. He was sold.
Boyd, who grew up in Aspen, made his first major cinematic debut this time last year a la WME’s 70th anniversary film, “Timeless.”
Today, in the era of COVID-19, “Future Retro” will play online only — the company’s first-ever digital release of a full-length film.
“Like any Warren Miller film premiere, these virtual events will be lively and will act as the official kickoff to winter,” a statement from the company reads.
Moseley will host the premieres, which will consist of one-hour virtual red carpets with athlete appearances, behind-the-scenes interviews, sponsor shout-outs and vintage throwbacks in an effort to keep tradition alive.
The virtual tour will take place through three regional events across the country, with the Mountain Central show debuting Saturday. Each virtual ticket ($30) includes up to four people, and viewers will be able to access the event for up to 48 hours.
“Small, socially safe watch parties are welcome for the live streaming events, and attendees can stream or cast the film from their internet browser onto their smart TVs or streaming devices via their smartphones or desktop,” the statement continues. Tickets and more information are available at warrenmiller.com.
The media company hopes the convenience and accessibility of the virtual experience “will reach a new and wider audience who may not have been able to attend a live show for geographical or other reasons,” longtime producer Josh Haskins said in the statement. “And of course, we’re excited to provide the event atmosphere virtually to our dedicated longtime fans. They will just need to be their own bartenders during the show.”
