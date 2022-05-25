Aspen freshman Lenna Persson was starting to feel the second and third places adding up.
She had secured a first place in the season — in a junior varsity tournament. Other than that, it was a line of seconds and thirds — with an outlying fifth — against 4A and 5A competition. But entering 3A regionals on Tuesday, she was ready for a change.
Persson played one of her best games and secured her place at state. She finished four strokes better than all of her fellow golfers at Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa amid light rain and wind.
“The fact that I was stuck in that second place for a while, it was frustrating for sure, but also motivating,” Persson said. “It was definitely frustrating because I knew I could be up there. I just wasn’t playing like I knew I could play … I think I played a good round today, exactly what I’m capable of.”
Persson shot an 80, four strokes ahead of Vail Mountain sophomore Logan Nobrega and nine ahead of Moffat County junior Reagan Hafey, her podium-mates. She would have matched her previous best score of 79 if not for a three-putt on the 18th hole on Tuesday.
Earlier in the season, she shot a 75, but it was the equivalent of an 84 on the course where she earned it. Her next best score was 84, achieved twice. That got her a tie for second and a third place, both times trailing 4A Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes. Her 86 in Rifle on April 17 was one shot behind Nobrega for first. Persson had come up just short of a victory on several occasions, but that would change at the regionals.
She admitted that her front nine didn’t set her up for success. After two pars to start the round, she finished the first half at 6-over. But, following a double bogey on 12, she rattled off five straight pars that carried her to victory.
Persson said a strong practice round enabled her to focus on being consistent, preparing her for the tournament.
“I was just hitting solid shots,” she said. “I just tried to keep things consistent and if today was my day, then it would’ve been my day. It turned out to be good.”
With the win, Perrson secured a spot in the state championship at the Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield starting May 31. Joining her will be fellow freshman Audrey Woodrow; junior Jade Hanson will be an alternate, Persson said.
Woodrow also put in one of her top performances of the year, shooting a 101 and finishing in a tie for 10th. Her goal has been to shoot inside 100 all season, and she came up just one stroke short.
“This was her best round in a tournament so far,” Persson said of Woodrow. “She’s really excited about how she played. She just had a really fun round today. It was just a good day in general.”
Hanson shot a 116. A third freshman, Colby Vanderaa, shot 137 to cap Aspen’s effort. The Skiers had a score of 297, representing the team’s top three finishers, and ended up in third place behind first-place Colorado Academy and runner-up Vail Mountain. Tuesday’s play marked Aspen’s best finish of the year.
“They’re just so positive and lift each other up,” Aspen coach Shannon Worth said. “I never heard one complain about the weather or the situation. They just dealt with the adversity with such poise, never mind shooting their best individually and as a team.”
The state championship runs through June 1. Persson enters ranked No. 9 in 3A as of Tuesday night. Woodrow is ranked 95th.