Aspen Fringe Fest Founder and Director David Ledingham got a faraway look — a brief break from his general enthusiasm — when talking about having to cancel last year’s event because of COVID-19.
“It was hard,” he said. “It was very, very hard.”
And while many festivals that are coming back online for 2021 — just as Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, for one instance — are able to pick up where they left off, bringing back much of their previously promised lineups simply wasn’t possible for Ledingham. After all, Fringe Festival 2020 had secured permissions from London-based Simon Stephens for his Tony Award-winning “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” But by the time Fringe Festival 2021 was being planned, travel from Europe to the U.S. wasn’t fully guaranteed.
As such, Ledingham and his fellow organizers had to settle for a lovefest from across the pond, as it were: Stephens instead was able to have a creative presence in Aspen this year by gifting the Fringe Festival creative minds the ability to play with one of his newest endeavors, “I Want to Wake Up.”
Ledingham noted Wednesday that he didn’t consider any of the programming that came out of COVID-19 a “compromise” — in fact, he saw it as a growth opportunity. Whereas the Fringe Festival had previously existed as a single summer event, it’s now grown to summer and fall events, a tradition that will continue. Additionally, the creative programming itself pushed boundaries to the “fringe,” as it were. When actors’ mouths would have otherwise been covered by masks, for instance, directors found ways to incorporate text into performance, he said.
And text found new rhythms, such as is the case with “I Want to Wake Up,” which takes Stephens’ text and marries it with the beats of a DJ.
“It’s a real honor that you’re presenting two substitute pieces of mine in this year’s Aspen Fringe Festival. ‘I Want to Wake Up’ is a piece that was originally written as text for dance or choreography, inspired by collaboration with the choreographer Image in Night and the drum and bass DJ High Contrast,” Stephens said in a video message to Fringe Festival organizers. “I am heartbroken that I won’t be able to get to see your take on it this summer. I hope for many things that I get to be in Aspen for 2022, but in the meantime, have a tremendous amount of fun with my text.”
The 2021 Fringe Festival — the first in the lineup of live events at the Wheeler Opera House — also will provide a change of scenery for three dancers who weren’t necessarily sure they’d ever have a stage on which to perform together. Katherine Bolaños, Seia Rassenti and Anthony Tiedeman are three best friends who enjoy multi-year careers together as staff dancers with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet — a dance company that became a casualty of the pandemic. So choreographer Adrianna Thompson crafted “Phoenix Rising” for the trio to once again move together on stage in front of Aspen audiences.
“The three of them are best friends, and a lot of them have been in the company for over 17 to 12 to five years,” Thompson said in a video statement. “So the loss of them not moving together and sharing the space in the studio was a bit heartbreaking for them. So for me to create a piece specifically for them about rising from the ashes and being these beautiful phoenixes and showing their true beauty and their passion and love for dance was something that inspired me.”
The Fringe Festival programming, which runs Friday and Saturday at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m., also features such notable local acting talent as Sonya Meyer and Mike Monroney — as well as Ledingham and his son, Aidan. Longtime local director Maurice Lamee makes his mark, as does Aspen native filmmaker William Kahn.
And perhaps best of all, Ledingham said, with the performers having been vaccinated and public health mandates having been lessened, everyone — on stage and off — will be able to enjoy each other’s maskless faces.
“It’s pretty incredible,” he said.