The Wheeler Opera House announced that it soon will host its first public event in more than a year after being dark due to construction and COVID-19.
The 13th Annual Aspen Fringe Festival, “a journey of hope and renewal through the voices of artists,” will take place June 11-12. This year’s festival features original and specially commissioned works from award-winning playwrights, acclaimed dancers and choreographers, composers, filmmakers, photographers and performing artists, a news release says.
Seating will be limited. Tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. today. Patrons are encouraged to reserve tickets early. Visit AspenShowTix.com or call 970-920-5770.
“Following the enthusiastic response to our 2020 FallFest, [Aspen Fringe Festival] will again present two evenings of live performance and multimedia showcases,” commented Nikki Boxer, the festival’s associate artistic director. “It’s been a tough year for artists and audiences. As we begin as a community to emerge from the physical, mental, and emotional confines of the pandemic, we reflect on our experiences and look forward together with anticipation and hope.”
In a prepared statement, Wheeler Opera House Executive Director Lisa Rigsby-Peterson said, “Our Wheeler team has been working eagerly on the safe return of patrons and artists to our historic opera house. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the Wheeler and are thrilled to begin that journey with … the Aspen Fringe Festival.”
The festival includes works covering nearly all arts genres including dance, theatre, music, film and photography. The release offered a peek into certain aspects of the program:
—Dance: “Phoenix Rising,” with choreography by Adrianna Thompson; performed by Katherine Bolanos, Seia Rassenti and Anthony Tiedeman. Music by Nine inch Nails.
“The phoenix was a huge mythological bird that cyclically was resurrected by arising from the ashes of its own fiery grave. To rise like a phoenix from the ashes means to emerge from a catastrophe stronger, with life reborn and transformed,” the release says.
“Created for three best friends — Bolanos, Rassenti and Tiedeman — who found themselves furloughed from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet during the COVID-19 pandemic, this original work is dedicated to all performers who must now struggle to spread their wings again and breathe new life into their art.”
—Theatre: “Hour Twenty,”a new work by Sharr White featuring David Ledingham and Sonya Meyer; directed by Maurice LaMee.
“A man walks into a salon expecting his scheduled hour-twenty massage. What he gets is much less, and yet far more, than he expected,” the release says. “This new work by acclaimed Broadway playwright and former AFF Playwright-in-Residence Sharr White explores suddenness, connectedness, and universality during the age of COVID.”
—Music: “The Lighthouse Fantasie,” composed by de Sabinas; sung by Nikki Boxer.
“Based on Franz Schubert’s Fantasie in F minor and drawing on texts from Virginia Woolf’s To the Lighthouse, this new classical vocal work captures the musings and wanderings of a mind alone in quarantine,” the release states. “AFF will feature the opening excerpt from this operatic-style composition, created by de Sabinas specifically for Aspen Fringe Festival and mezzo-soprano Nikki Boxer.”
—Photography: “Safely Serving,” photographs by Jim Paussa.
“Commissioned by L’Hostaria owner Tziano Gortan, Jim Paussa’s series on beloved Aspen restaurants is an homage to the employees, owners, servers, cooks, and staff across the industry,” the release notes. “This multimedia presentation, designed by Nikki Boxer, features music by Monica Montany and Alan Rubenstein.”
For more information, AspenFringeFestival.org.