You never know what’s going to happen.
That’s the beauty of live performance, and what Aspen Fringe Festival is all about.
On Friday night, Aspen Fringe Festival will return to the Wheeler Opera House for its 2021 FallFest, a one-night-only, multidisciplinary performance entitled “Connection in the Age of Misinformation.” Starting at 7:30 p.m., the show will feature two world premieres, including a new, comedic play “Patty Furnace” and a powerful dance film “Closer”— both very different artistic productions that capture and explore what’s happening in our world right now.
“We always strive to bring in stuff that is about right now — it’s relevant, it’s provocative, it gets people to think, and yet, it’s still entertaining,” said AFF Founder and Artistic Director David Ledingham. “The kind of material that we choose to perform and present is designed to bring people closer to finding more understanding, more compassion, more empathy for each other, which is certainly something we need right now.”
Ledingham, a writer, director and actor at heart, brought Fringe Festival to Aspen in 2009, noticing an unfulfilled niche for “exciting, cutting-edge” theatre and showcasing new plays in the community. As the festival evolved, AFF started inviting all kinds of playwrights to come out and provide new works for the program, and according to Ledingham, AFF is currently credited for developing seven new plays.
“I think the reason playwrights love coming here so much is because instead of us telling them what to do, we say, ‘hey, what do you want to do, what do you really want to do,’” Ledingham said. “And, the thing is, it always turns out amazing because these writers are creating something that really means a lot to them.”
Friday night’s play, “Patty Furnace,” was written by Penelope Skinner, an award-winning, feminist playwright from London. Following the international success of her play “Angry Alan,” which was presented by AFF in 2019 and is now being developed into a television series by NBC Universal, Skinner wrote “Patty Furnace” as a follow-up — part two in a soon-to-be trilogy, explained Ledingham. The piece takes place during the pandemic and explores the dangerous proliferation of misinformation with a cast of two opposing brothers, played by Colorado-native Actor Mike Monroney and Ledingham himself.
“We’ve been doing Zooms with Penelope in London, talking about it, working on the lines and giving ideas to the shape of it,” Ledingham said. “This play is very funny, it explores lots of different elements and it’s really important because it examines not only people with two points of views, but it’s a woman’s voice writing the story — and we need that voice.”
AFF provides that vital platform for women storytellers in the performing arts at this year’s FallFest. Adrianna Thompson, founder and artistic director of the San Francisco-based dance company SOULSKIN Dance, and director of dance programming for AFF, will present her first official dance film, “Closer,” as the second part of Friday’s programming.
In addition to choreographing all of the pieces, Thompson worked with Filmmaker Jaco Strydom to co-produce this 34-minute-long film, capturing the resilience of the indomitable spirit, the power of human connection and the ways in which artists still expressed themselves and their art through adversity.
“So many dancers were and are still out of work — it was just pitch black, lights off,” Thompson said. “I thought, let’s create a dance film with the whole idea of what it meant for these artists to be in isolation and show vulnerability and strength and the capacity of hope.”
Over the course of nine “very challenging and stressful” months, Thompson rehearsed with her SOULSKIN dancers in and around the San Francisco Bay area. She explained how the film is broken up into three distinct movements. The first part takes place in a playground portraying pre-pandemic life, the second in a cathedral in the Red Woods — which Thompson describes as “a beautiful scene with the dirt and the sand and the ballet shoes.”
For the final movement, the dancers perform in their home theatre “Dance Mission Theatre,” and Thompson mentioned how the dancers later admitted to her the initial struggles of being back under those bright lights, de-masked, and not knowing what to do with their facial expressions.
“This film, it’s not just about the pandemic because during this COVID period, it was not just about COVID, it was about racial injustice, it was about a lot of things and people speaking their truth and coming out,” Thompson said. “And so, I think now, especially in the younger generations — and a lot of my dancers are younger — artists are speaking their truths, and they’re not afraid.”
Throughout the pandemic period, Thompson and Ledingham have worked to uphold a safe stage for artists to speak their truths. By cutting the festival from four days to one and introducing new creative ways to experience performance arts through multimedia productions, AFF was able to present a successful FallFest in 2020 and a stunning JuneFest in 2021.
As artists themselves and longtime partners in both business and life, Ledingham and Thompson have continued creating and producing art for the Aspen community and beyond, allowing their AFF audience to not only witness a complete production, but also experience the raw process of its creation.
“Artists in particular have had to find ways to continue doing their art form, so there’s been even more imagination instead of the same formula, and what people are going to see in this show on Friday is coming from that experience,” Thompson said. “It’s not cookie cutter, it’s just not, and there’s a place for that, but personally for me, I wanna be excited and surprised — that’s what makes us different, you never know what’s going to happen next.”