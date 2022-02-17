Photographer David Yarrow is coming to Casterline-Goodman Gallery this weekend for a series of artist talks, book signings and a cocktail party. The programming coincides with Yarrow’s latest exhibition, “Changing Lanes,” which has been on view since Dec. 15 and runs through April 15.
Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the Aspen gallery invites guests to meet the renowned British photographer and experience his work in an intimate setting. The cocktail reception will take place on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. and all events are free and open to the public. Live music will be provided by DJ Naka G.
Robert Casterline, co-owner and founder of the gallery, said he was introduced to Yarrow’s work three-and-a-half years ago and was immediately taken by the artist’s use of imagery, iconic settings and scenery.
“The first piece I ever saw was one of David’s wolves on a bar, and I believe it was a collector in Chicago who bought it,” Casterline said. “People from all over the world buy and live with his works for the art itself — it’s not just for a decorative piece in a home in Colorado.”
Yarrow has been represented by Casterline-Goodman as a primary artist for over three years now, and the gallery dedicates a portion of its space to be a permanent showroom for the photographer’s work, according to Casterline.
“David’s a storyteller, and each piece tells a story,” Casterline said. “And it was around the time when I first met him that he was starting to explore the wild West.”
Over the last few years, Yarrow set out to capture the stories of the American West — an endeavor the photographer describes as “intellectually stimulating.”
“Artists need to push themselves with new conceptual ideas,” Yarrow said. “I spent a lot of time in the wild West the last several years, and it’s been a challenge — more expensive, more crew members — but I enjoyed it more, and it’s a story that needed to be told.”
This series of new work is included in the current “Changing Lanes” exhibition. Among the walls of Casterline-Goodman Gallery are striking black-and-white scenes set in saloons, canyons and mountain ranges spanning Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
In making this project, Yarrow said he considered the cinematic tapestry of filmmakers like the Coen Brothers and Quentin Tarantino and was focused on showcasing strong characters in the pictures.
“If you go back and look at photography of the wild West, the images are always telling a story,” Yarrow said. “We have to be careful that we’re not boring, we have to break new ground and put a lot of thought into how we tell a story.”
Inspired by the historic spirit of the West and contemporary Hollywood portrayals, the photographs feature famous figures such as Cindy Crawford, Russell Wilson and Cara Delevingne, as well as animals symbolic to western life like wolves, buffalo and wild horses.
While Yarrow’s reputable images of wild animals throughout his career have led to many people branding him as a “wildlife photographer,” the artist emphasized that this title is incorrect, stating he does not want to be prefaced with any certain subject matter.
“Photography is really about the heart — the emotion — it shouldn’t be just what the camera is pointed at,” Yarrow said. “And photographing people is more interesting; bringing animals into the photographs is about telling the stories — the wolf, for instance, has so many metaphors.”
Yarrow commented that he hopes the “Changing Lanes” exhibition in Casterline-Goodman Gallery reminds people of Colorado’s beauty and the extraordinary scenery of the West, and he likes to think that the work on the walls is work people can look at for a long time — each piece telling its own story.
With longstanding ties to the Aspen art scene, Yarrow said he always gets excited to visit because he always leaves having met interesting people.
“The one thing that divides Aspen from everywhere else is the depth and breadth of the people who are there — the sophistication and creative talent,” Yarrow said. “Aspen is a place of storytelling, I’m always learning a lot during my time there.”
Yarrow will bring his own stories to town this weekend, and both the artist and Casterline look forward to the interactive, open series of events.
“The gallery is the canvas for his work in an amazing setting,” Casterline said. “And the nice thing is, people in Aspen have the time to take to come listen to an artist talk and they take the time to really engage with the work.”