Aspen Gay Ski Week is back, celebrating 45 years of friendships, freedom and acceptance among the LGBTQIA+ community in the embracing heart of Aspen.
The week-long celebration kicked off Sunday and will continue through next week, on Jan. 23. From friendship dinners and daily après parties to drag shows, cabarets and costume contests, this year’s programming commences in full swing.
“We start work the day Gay Ski Week ends for the next one — it’s a 365-day preparation,” said AspenOUT Presdient Melissa Temple. “It’s interesting because we’re completely sold out this year, so we’re really focused on our nonprofit and raising money.”
Aside from the 1A partying and cultural experiences Aspen Gay Ski Week ignites each January, the event — which brings more than 5,000 visitors to the valley during the week — serves as the signature annual fundraising opportunity for AspenOUT, the nonprofit organization in support of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.
Officially founded in 1996 as the Aspen Gay and Lesbian Community, the organization now known as AspenOUT has grown to support the LGBTQIA+ community locally and nationally, providing educational outreach programs and activities, grants for services and other nonprofits that back the LGBTQ community and scholarships for local high school graduates from Aspen to Glenwood Springs.
AGSW informally started around 1975 when tourists from several gay ski clubs visited Aspen and began connecting and partying with a group of locals belonging to the gay community. With a strong gay community forming in Aspen in the late 1970s, an organization came about called the Aspen Gay Community (AGC).
Since holding its first meeting in 1977, AGC set the stage for AGSW to be an official and public event for the years to come. What began as semi-organized weeks of skiing with private evening and après gatherings in Aspen venues via word of mouth has grown into the largest, nonprofit Gay Ski Week in the world, according to Temple.
While there are numerous gay ski weeks put on in mountain towns across the United States, Canada and Europe today, Aspen is still recognized as the original hub of celebration and has been home to many major voices in the gay rights and liberation movement since AGSW started 45 years ago, including Jon Busch — who helped secure the first gay rights protections in the state of Colorado.
“We have boasting rights,” AspenOut Executive Director Kevin McManamon said. “We’re the largest Gay Ski Week in the world; we’re the only nonprofit Gay Ski Week in the world; and we’re the original Gay Ski Week in the world.”
McManamon discussed AspenOUT’s progress in terms of grants and scholarship funding, as well as the organization’s more recent focus on mental health training and services.
Over the last several years, the nonprofit has given around $100,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors throughout the valley and continues to grant between $60,000-100,000 to other LGBTQIA+ causes locally, statewide and on a national level, according to McManamon.
Additionally, the nonprofit has funded over 250 hours of private counseling for local youth struggling with gender or sexual identification, and both McManamon and Temple mentioned their aspirations to expand on mental health initiatives in 2022.
“Throughout the pandemic, I think people have become more open to giving, and they realize that the gay community was especially hit hard, in terms of mental health struggles,” Temple said.
As a board member of the Pitkin County Mental Health Advisory Council, McManamon said he represents the LGBTQ community and played a major role in establishing a mental health needs assessment survey this past year, which spanned across all of Western Colorado.
Following the survey’s results, AspenOUT is currently working with other community organizations to provide LGBTQIA+ specialty training for mental health professionals and school counselors throughout the valley.
“Aspen Gay Ski Week is famous for being Aspen Gay Ski Week, and what we’re trying to do is make Aspen Gay Ski Week famous for being a fundraiser for AspenOUT and recognize the work AspenOUT has been doing in the valley for several years,” McManamon said. “We need to make everyone aware that Aspen Gay Ski Week is a party and really fun, but it’s also for an extremely good cause.”
AspenOUT has also increased its efforts to incorporate more youth-friendly programming into AGSW, explains McManamon. While younger members of the local LGBTQIA+ community have expressed interest in experiencing the week-long celebration over the years, they’ve been unable to participate due to the event’s 21 and over age restrictions.
“A couple of years ago, we established a skating party at the CP Burger ice rink, where we provide lunch, skates and send over drag queens, and LGBTQIA-plus youth in the valley can socialize,” McManamon said. “This year, it’s great that X-Games happened to overlap because we’re doing a really cool collaboration with ESPN for the first time.”
At the youth skating party this year, ESPN is bringing Olympian Skier Gus Kenworthy to meet and greet the kids, and the sports network will also be distributing free gear from its “Shred Hate” anti-bullying campaign.
Additional collaborations that have sprung with the crossover of winter programming this month include AGSW partnering with Aspen Skiing Co. to host a star-studded drag show at the Wheeler Opera House, featuring Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change.
The performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and serves as a benefit for AspenOUT. The reputable drag queens coming to town will also be doing social media color commentary for SkiCo over the X-Games weekend, said McManamon.
AGSW is also partnering with the Aspen Art Museum and JP Morgan Chase to present a private viewing of the Andy Warhol exhibition on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m., and all attendees are welcome for a complimentary tour of the show throughout the week.
“The community at-large loves Gay Ski Week and everybody in town always wants to be involved and help donate and raise money,” Temple said. “Gay people love celebrating their gayness, and this is a week for people to be free and feel great and comfortable in their skin.”
Temple, who has been president of AspenOUT for the past six years, said she’s been working to turn Gay Ski Week into something that’s not just a “big gay party,” but an opportunity to educate and celebrate the acceptance of different identities and sexualities.
“Even though Aspen has always been pretty liberal and accepting, the valley still has a lot of difficulties, and we do a lot to include the locals on the events and education around the gay community,” Temple said.
Temple described some of the local favorites each year, including the Drag Queen Bingo event, which is free and open to the public and will be held at the W Hotel Tuesday evening with drag queen Mariam T.
The annual Downhill Costume Contest will take place on Friday from 12-3 p.m. on Aspen Mountain, and while seated tickets are sold out, all are welcome to watch as personalities fly down the slopes in colorful costumes or little-to-no clothing at all. Chica will also be hosting an après party on the restaurant’s outdoor patio for spectators to enjoy the competition.
Locals are welcome to engage in the bumping après scene throughout the week at various venues around town, including the Limelight Hotel, the W Hotel, Chica, The Wine Bar at The Little Nell and more.
Other event highlights include Friendship Dinners hosted by local restaurants each night, designated AGSW dance and cocktail parties at clubs like Escobar, Silver City Saloon, Caribou Club, Hooch and Mi Chola and the beloved Fashion and Art Night Out supported by local shops, boutiques and galleries in town.
Local retailers also help to conduct the silent auction — which is a big contribution to the AspenOUT fundraising over the week, explains McManamon — and attendees can view and bid on auction items by visiting https://agsw.cbo.io.
“Everyone wants to participate, and we are blessed to have such a welcoming community,” McManamon said. “Whether retailers or restaurants, you will see pride flags flying everywhere in town.”
Last year, AGSW in-person programming was canceled due to COVID-19, with some virtual event options, explains Temple, though many regular attendees of AGSW still traveled to Aspen to convene and celebrate on their own.
In navigating the ongoing COVID-19 situation this year, AGSW organizers have decided to reduce capacity for some of the bigger parties and all attendees must show proof of vaccination. As of the opening day on Sunday, all events are scheduled out to take place as they would, explains Temple, and with the week-long celebration completely sold-out, some of the events are looking at 400-plus people on waitlists.
With AGSW returning to its iconic in-person celebration this year, Temple said she’s most looking forward to the hugs.
“People from all over the country and world come together to celebrate and see old friends — many people have been coming to Aspen for this event for all 45 years,” she said. “It’s the hugs and being together and dancing on the dance floors — I’m going to hand out thousands of hugs.”