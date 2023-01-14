It’s that colorful time of year again in Aspen — where pride flags fly high, costumes come out and the dance parties run well into the night.
Aspen Gay Ski Week is back and, in its 46th year, looking to be bigger than ever.
The weeklong celebration kicks off on Sunday, with drag queen brunches, après-ski bashes and the opening-night friendship dinner and cocktail reception — which is taking place at the W Hotel. Festivities continue through the following Sunday, bringing back traditional ski week events, plus new programs hosted by various venues around town.
Dating back to the late 1970s, AGSW was born out of a time when gay tourists from ski clubs would come to town and connect and party with a group of local gays. These casual ski trips became more official as the friends decided to start meeting up in Aspen every January, hosting nightly parties during their time together.
Hot tub get-togethers, spur-of-the-moment drag shows and lax disco parties would become the world’s first — and for many years, only — gay ski week.
Recognized today as the oldest annual, weeklong LGBTQ+ ski event in the nation, AGSW is the signature annual fundraising event for AspenOUT — the local nonprofit providing support and services to the LGBTQ+ community in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.
“We throw some really fun parties,” said AGSW event producer Kimberly Kuliga, “but everything we do is about raising money and giving it to AspenOUT.”
Kuliga then explained that proceeds from the weeklong celebration go toward AspenOUT’s support in underwriting mental health services to LGBTQ+ youth and their families in the valley, as well as in providing scholarships to graduating seniors from area schools and grants to local and national organizations that help support the LGBTQ+ community.
Kuliga — who has been involved with AGSW since 2012 and stepped into her role as the lead producer in 2020 — said her goal with the annual event is to grow support for AspenOUT and help the nonprofit’s reputation spread on a national and global scale.
Her progressive efforts are notable over the past few years, and AGSW only continues to grow. In fact, this year, Kuliga expressed that due to high demand — anticipating “conservatively,” she said, 3,500-plus attendees — a handful of events have been added to the week’s core programming.
Kicking off the 2023 AGSW on Sunday is a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch at The Little Nell. A new event this year, the brunch experience is a separate ticket from the AGSW passes, Kuliga said, and is being coordinated in partnership with The Little Nell and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to benefit AspenOUT.
Running from 10 a.m. to noon, the bingo brunch will be hosted by the legendary ski week drag queen Mariam T.
Another drag queen bingo brunch will directly follow from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at The Collective Snowmass — a new partner of AGSW this year — and will feature Aspen’s own Kendra Matic as the host. The cost is $25 per card and proceeds also benefit AspenOUT.
Other new happenings include a “Womxn Centric” dinner on Friday night at the W’s 39 Degrees lounge. The dinner is crafted by special guest chef Emily Oyer of Elevated Eats, and the dinner ticket also includes access to the post-dance party at 39 Degrees with DJ Kimber Chronic.
Kuliga explained how the dance party is a new addition and alternative to Friday’s Top of the Mountain Party — which is sold out, along with the majority of AGSW’s ticketed events.
The producer stated there are still many events throughout the week which are open to the general public, with the intent of involving locals in the celebration.
“We always want to involve the local community,” Kuliga said. “And more local businesses and organizations are getting involved — you know, even putting a flag in the window is supporting the mission — and there are a lot of first-come-first-serve events where anyone can go and be a part of Gay Ski Week.”
These open events include Monday’s dinner and dance party at Mi Chola (6 p.m. to 2 a.m., with no cover); Tuesday night’s drag queen bingo at the W (free entry and $25 to play); the Wednesday night dance party at Silver City; and the iconic Bud Light Downhill Costume Contest on Aspen Mountain from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Kuliga mentioned that the Wheeler Opera House has been a huge supporter this year, presenting Sandra Bernhard’s music and comedy show on Thursday and The Boy Band Project on Friday.
“The other cool thing is the new Chase Bank branch on Main Street is doing a free party from (5-7 p.m.) on Wednesday,” Kuliga said. “There’s going to be a DJ, entertainment and free drinks and nibbles — that’s open to anybody.”
The producer noted that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the new title presenting sponsor this year, among a handful of other new sponsorships and partnerships that came about for the 46th AGSW.
“I’m excited to connect with all the new sponsors and partners and also see the returning faces who’ve been part of it for so many years,” Kuliga said. “And especially post-COVID, more people are coming back this year — it’s just connecting with everyone again.”
For more information on the AGSW lineup, visit gayskiweek.com.