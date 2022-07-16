When league play starts for the Gentlemen of Aspen this afternoon, it’ll be all about winning once again.
On the backend of a pandemic, it’s about putting the pieces back together for coach Ben Mitchell and the Gents. A fluid schedule a year ago still isn’t completely rigid in 2022, but it’s closer to what a summer of rugby ought to be in their eyes. After two COVID-impacted years, Mitchell has watched the Rocky Mountain Rugby League change along with his roster.
“[Being league champions] is the main goal of the summer,” Mitchell said. “We all play to win.”
Mitchell said five or six of his veteran players departed before the season for various reasons, leaving him with some new players, some of which are new to the game altogether.
It’s an intriguing situation for the pro player, relatively new to coaching. With the young players, Mitchell, who played for the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby, gets to shape a team from scratch in the first “normal” season since 2019, his first as a coach.
“It’s a good job trying to get the new lads up to scratch,” Mitchell said. “I kind of like to throw them in the deep end a little bit. A lot of the guys are competitive and have played other sports, so they’re pretty good athletes already. I sort of guide them along the way with as much of the technical kind of skills and knowledge as possible. Guys pick it up pretty quickly.”
Among the newcomers are Enoch Takau, son of Gents legend Tomasi, and Zach Small. Small is a recent Aspen High School grad who played a multitude of sports — hockey, lacrosse, golf, football — but hadn’t picked up rugby until a couple months ago.
On the sidelines for Thursday night’s practice with an injury, Small is now looking to play rugby in college at the University of Michigan. He’s already signed up for the club, but is looking to push into the higher-level varsity squad.
“Football was always kind of my favorite sport in Aspen,” Small said. “I feel like it’s the closest thing and I like hitting, so I figured why not give rugby a shot? I was like the second I graduate, I’ve got to get on the Gents, I’ve got to play rugby.”
After four matches — two of which were effectively exhibition, Mitchell said — the team is 1-1 overall, with a 52-31 win over the Denver Barbarians on July 2, toppling the men’s Division II national champion runners-up from a year ago. They fell last weekend at the Steamboat Cowpie Classic to the host club.
This afternoon, they’ll get another crack at Steamboat to open Mountain League action at Wagner Park. From there, they’ll host Vail on July 23 before heading back to Steamboat on July 30 and heading to Vail on Aug. 6.
It’s a true league schedule, something that the Gents haven’t had in a couple years. Even if there’s a couple holes in it remaining to be filled, it’s more normal than it has been.
“It was just a lot more scattered,” rugger Chris Campbell said. “Last year was good because we got a pretty full summer schedule and then a fall schedule as well, but we did a lot of traveling to Denver. It’s always better to be up here playing at Wag.”
Locally, some teams have struggled to even find the pitch post-COVID. Gents executive Cameron McIntyre said clubs in Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction haven’t filled out a schedule yet.
But at Wagner, it’ll be back to the big show that the Gents are used to putting on.
“It’s pretty big actually,” Mitchell said. “When we played on the Fourth of July, we had a really healthy crowd and it just reminded me how it used to be. That’s normal, when we play at home the whole town gets around us.”
Today’s contest starts at 1 p.m. at Wagner Park. There is no cost to attend.