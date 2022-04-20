It was a long, “sunburnt” pair of days for the Aspen Skiers golf team, but it meant that the true tournament season was underway.
Aspen started Monday in Glenwood Springs before taking the trip down Interstate 70 to Rifle on Tuesday for tournaments on back-to-back days, the first two since mid March’s Chipeta Kick Off Classic, which head coach Shannon Worth called “almost a JV tournament.”
The Rifle tournament, titled the Bear Classic, was supposed to be played last week, but the snowstorm that passed through the area forced its postponement. The two competitions on back-to-back days were, in essence, the beginning of tournament season for the Skiers.
“Competing wise, we just started yesterday almost,” Worth said. “They’re tired and sunburnt for sure. …We actually had to do some mental coaching to get them more present and they’re doing better now.”
For some of the Skiers, it was a straight-into-the-deep-end affair. Worth said some of the team members had never played in a true varsity tournament, and suddenly were being asked to play two.
It’s reflective of Worth’s and the team’s approach to the season: Aspen is trotting out four freshmen, including No. 1 player Lenna Persson. Additionally, two older players only began competitive golf a year ago, Worth said. One of the team’s most pedigreed players, Brooke O’Sullivan, is out all year with an injury.
It’s all part of the learning experience of getting into varsity golf ahead of the regional tournament in May.
“It’s funny, (these tournaments) matter, but they’re a lot of learning,” Worth said. “They’re learning how to drop when they’re in a red penalty area, learning what they do when they go out of bounds. It’s almost like the whole season is to learn to play at regional. …It’s not like our record matters. The regular season is sort of just practice.”
This season marks Worth’s second as head coach, with the opportunity to shape the program into her vision for what she wants to see with players she will have for the foreseeable future.
“These freshmen want to learn. They’re really excited,” Worth said.
Leading the way is Persson, who placed second overall in both events on Monday and Tuesday, two strokes off the leader in Glenwood Springs and one off in Rifle, according to statistics database iWanamaker.
Despite her age she’s one of the more experienced players, competing in junior and tournament golf outside of varsity and, “works a lot on her own,” according to Worth. She’s also a nationals-caliber moguls skier.
No. 2 Audrey Woodrow, also a freshman, is the leader in terms of mindset, Worth said. Colby Valderaa and Madison Nelson round out the ninth-graders. Junior Jade Hanson and senior Maya Shindel round out the six-person roster.
Glenwood Springs finished second in their hosted tournament Monday and fifth in Rifle. The Bears finished fourth in Glenwood and second on their home course.
From here on out, Aspen will have a tournament each week to prepare for the regional showdown at Cobble Creek Golf Course in Montrose on May 23. Before then, they’ll host their own tournament on May 9, when practice time is over.
“I want them all to feel successful, but I think that experience is what that looks like this year. They’re going to take a few strokes off by the end of the year, that’s inevitable,” Worth said. “This year is just giving them that experience and that mental toughness.”