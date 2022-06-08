It was never about this year for Aspen High girls golf.
The young group simply was looking to build experience in competition during the spring season. It was more about establishing a culture from which a solid program can be built than anything else.
Two AHS freshmen, Lenna Persson and Audrey Woodrow, made the state tournament last week, a year after Brooke O’Sullivan finished in the top 10 in Colorado as a ninth-grader. For a group that has the talent, they also are bringing the enthusiasm and effort to match, according to head coach Shannon Worth.
There’s reason for optimism for at least the next two years and beyond.
“I’m excited about that potential success, but I’ve got to say, I’m excited to keep working with these particular people, whether they were good golfers or not,” Worth said. “I don’t care how you shoot if you want to come every day and try to be better.
“The reason a lot of them are doing what they’re doing is because of that attitude. The excitement is something I haven’t felt for a future of a team coaching, because of the group and the individuals.”
It starts with O’Sullivan, who placed 10th in the 2021 season in state before an injury during basketball season sidelined her for the 2022 campaign. Still, she made her presence known, attending meetings and tournaments. She was a leader even when she wasn’t there as teammates would ask about how she played and scored on various courses.
It continues with the newcomers, Persson and Woodrow. The former has played with O’Sullivan for years and the two have pushed each other before in tournaments. The latter is still getting her feet under her in the competitive golf landscape, but she consistently improved her game through the season and is a key contributor to the team culture that has the team so high on itself in future years.
At state on May 31-June 1, the Region 4 champion Persson shot a 172 overall through two rounds with an 83 in the second, good for 12th in the state. Woodrow shot 208, landing at 54th. But again, it wasn’t about this year.
“I’d almost be more worried if Lenna shot a 75 for the future,” Worth said. “What they did was expected. Growth and improvement isn’t linear, especially in golf.”
What the two freshmen got was a valuable first run at state, hopefully the first of four as they continue their high school careers.
It showed them what it was like to have their nerves tested as officials and crowds looked on — their names announced over a public address system before teeing off on hole one — and how to maintain composure when things don’t go their way on the bigger stage.
“Honestly, I was just really happy to be there,” Woodrow said. “Beginning the season, I was not expecting to make it but then as we got through I gained more confidence. I’m really happy to have experienced it and next year I’ll be ready to go back again.”
Woodrow came close to her season goal of breaking 100, shooting a 102 in round one at the state tournament. But now they know what the state tourney and the top competition in Colorado look like. And they want more.
It takes three players to qualify as a team for state out of regionals. With a healthy O’Sullivan, they’ll have a chance to do just that next year. On top of that, Persson and O’Sullivan have shown top 10 potential. Only one team in the state placed two in the top 10 this year — Kent Denver, which ultimately finished third.
Just on the outside looking in at state was junior Jade Hanson, who was selected as an alternate. Two other freshmen, Colby Vanderaa and Madison Nelson, both vastly improved their scores over the course of the season. The core is returning and melding as a group.
“It’s really important to me because I never really played team sports growing up,” Persson said. “I really like having the team aspect because you’re really wanting your teammates to do well and you get really excited. …In previous years, I usually practiced on my own at the golf course a lot and I’m really excited that there’s a group of girls I can reach out to and practice with.”
That’s more invested eyes on what they’re doing well and what they need to improve. It’s a group of friends to motivate each other and keep each other accountable, a support system that can lift itself as a unit.
“That’s what I look forward to in the future is to see them all rise as a team,” Worth said. “I haven’t seen people make this emphasis on team until this year. …In individual sports, you work so hard and then when you get to have camaraderie with other people who are working on the same thing, I think it really takes it to the next level.”
In two seasons, they’ll see O’Sullivan as a senior and Woodrow and Persson as juniors. It will likely be the finished project of the labor they put together as a group now. And they’ll get to showcase it on their home turf.
Aspen will host a regional playoff in 2024 at Aspen Golf Club, Worth said. As far as she’s aware, it’s the first time the girls program will have the chance to compete on their home course for a bid at state.
It also will be a chance for the group to showcase their team before O’Sullivan departs.