One more solid day of golf and Aspen will have its first state title in its girls program.
After day one of the two-day state championship at Aspen Golf Club, the Skiers are tied for first, knotted with St. Mary’s Academy at 263 strokes.
Aspen sophomore Lenna Persson took third place individually through the first 18 holes with a score of 79, eight strokes above par. Junior Brooke O’Sullivan took fifth on day one with 84 strokes. St. Mary’s Academy junior Maddy Bante shot a 74 to lead after day one.
Aspen is the only team with two players in the top five; Peak to Peak had placers in second and tied for 10th while Berthoud’s top placers sit in seventh and eighth.
“They prepared well and the course played tough,” AHS head coach Shannon Day said via text after the first day. “Their preparation paid off. Tomorrow's the day and I can't wait to see what they do. They're capable of great things and I'm so so proud of them and their season no matter what.”
Persson hit two birdies and seven pars in her first round, recovering nicely from a double bogey on her second hole of the day. O’Sullivan made seven pars.
Aspen’s third scorer was sophomore Audrey Woodrow, shooting a flat 100 strokes to tie for 30th. Fellow sophomore Madison Nelson shot 110 to tie for 54th. The aggregate stroke count of a team’s top three placers makes up the team score.
For opponent St. Mary’s, freshman Amelia Parrott shot a 92 and junior Reese Brown shot a 97 to round out their first-day scorers.
Peak to Peak stood in third place, four strokes behind the leaders and Prospect Ridge sat in fourth, 10 strokes behind Aspen and St. Mary’s.
The scores from day one and day two on Wednesday will be combined to determine the state champion.