A barrage of quick goals early in the second half by Roaring Fork was enough to wake up the Skiers’ offense Tuesday night, igniting a rally that concluded with Aspen High’s 15-9 victory in a lacrosse tilt between two undefeated teams early in the season.
Aspen started the game comparatively slow, leading 5-4 at the half but going back and forth with the Rams. A second half that saw them score 10 goals made their win decisive, but they needed a little motivation.
Roaring Fork never led over the course of the game, but tied with less than four minutes in the first half before Aspen took an edge into the break.
The Skiers seemed to have made an adjustment in the second half, scoring three of the first four goals and jumping out to a three-goal lead. The Rams refused to go away, scoring a trio of goals in just under three minutes to once again even the score.
It sparked the fuse for a team that breaks huddles with the chant, “All gas no breaks.”
“Once they tied us, we were like, “Oh, we’ve got to play,” Aspen senior Lindsey Heinecken said. “Then it kind of clicked.”
Aspen scored six unanswered goals, the first three coming within just a minute and a half of each other.
A goal by Roaring Fork with little over two minutes left to play snapped the streak, but did not come nearly soon enough to help get them back into the contest.
Overall, Aspen took advantage of huge successes in the draw circle, leading to a hefty amount of possession time and at least two goals on fast breaks directly off the faceoff.
“I want to give big credit to Darienne Kenny, Michaela Kenny and Michele Seltzer for really maintaining possession on the draw control, which is a big indicator in this game,” Aspen head coach Amanda Trendell said.
The increased pace of play also led to several penalties drawn by Aspen, giving them direct opportunities to score.
Heinecken led Aspen with four goals and added a pair of assists for good measure. Michaela Kenny, Seltzer and Georgia Hollander all had hat tricks, as well. Darienne Kenny had a goal and an assist and scooped up a team-leading 12 ground balls.
The win gave the Skier program its 47th straight league win, dating all the way back to 2015, according to MaxPreps.
Last season, the Rams forced overtime but eventually fell to Aspen. Both of the teams’ games were decided by a lone goal and accounted for the only league losses for the Roaring Fork program.
With both teams entering the match with identical 3-0 records, Tuesday’s win reasserted that the league title still goes through Aspen, who lost just one senior a year ago: Kylie Kenny, sister of Michaela and Darienne, who now plays at the University of Denver.
“It always feels good to beat a team that’s up there in the ranks for sure,” Heinecken said. “It builds our confidence as a team. … It was a good game and I love playing Roaring Fork. They’re a good rival.”
The two teams meet again in Carbondale on April 21.