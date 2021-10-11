A decades-old eagle nest buffer zone in Aspen Glen Club will remain intact for the foreseeable future following Monday’s Board of Garfield County Commissioners meeting.
The Aspen Glen Golf Company had requested that the wildlife protections afforded to the undeveloped area along the Roaring Fork River near Carbondale be lifted in order to make room for more residential growth.
“In 1992, when this zone was put in place, it was done for a very good reason and that was to protect eagles, wildlife,” Commissioner John Martin said during Monday’s BOCC meeting. “It is something special. In fact, [residents] have grown to say that it happens to be one of the assets of Aspen Glen.”
On Sept. 20, the BOCC held a public hearing concerning the golf company’s request to have the buffer zone removed. However, not ready to vote on the controversial matter yet, the board instead opted to participate in a site visit.
Monday’s decision was left solely up to Commissioners John Martin and Mike Samson due to Commissioner Tom Jankovsky having recused himself from the discussion last month. Jankovsky owns a property management company that services nearly 30 homes in Aspen Glen.
“Four hundred people and petitions and what have you say ‘leave our asset alone. It is worth more to Aspen Glen as a whole than it is to develop 26 new homes,’” Martin said. “We need to protect the wildlife and so I am not in favor of removing the zone.”
In 2018, the tree supporting the historic eagles nest was lost in a windstorm forcing the large birds to relocate — although not far. Proponents of the protective overlay contend that eagles and numerous other species still utilize the coveted open space area within Aspen Glen.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife previously said in its written comments to Garfield County that “as the historic nest tree no longer exists, [CPW] feels the eagle nest buffer zone is no longer warranted.” CPW also indicated that although the eagles could possibly rebuild another nest within the buffer zone, it was “no more probable nor likely than any other location along the Roaring Fork River of equally suitable habitat”
Today, largely vacant parcels of land ranging in size from 1.2-acres to the more than 88-acre 10th hole on Aspen Glen’s golf course fall within the eagle buffer zone area.
Monday’s nearly four-hour BOCC meeting got contentious at times, particularly when one member of the public accused commissioners of having made up their minds concerning the eagle nest buffer zone prior to receiving all of the information.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have not made up my mind and I do not like the idea of somebody coming into this chamber and telling me that I have — that’s the first thing I want to say,” Samson said ahead of Monday’s vote. “This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m a conservative person and I believe in property rights, but there are many cases throughout history where the good of the whole sometimes is the best way to go.”
Monday, Samson agreed with Martin that keeping the eagle buffer zone intact was a better alternative than seeing the land developed into large homes at the expense of the wildlife possibly leaving.