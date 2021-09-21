Aspen Glen Golf Company’s request to have an eagle nest buffer zone lifted from a portion of the country club community has ruffled some feathers.
Dozens of written public comments submitted to the Board of Garfield County Commissioners ahead of the elected officials’ Monday’s meeting made that much clear. Many of their writers — who were Aspen Glen residents, themselves — staunchly opposed the golf company’s desire to do away with the existing eagle nest protections.
“I am having a hard time justifying the risks and potential impacts to our critical wildlife, and their habitat, to simply add up to 27 more homes into a private gated community,” Mark Gould Jr., an Aspen Glen resident, said in his written comments opposing the eagle nest buffer zone’s removal. “The eagles are still using this site as a roosting and foraging ground.”
Located off Highway 82, near Carbondale, the eagle nest buffer zone in Aspen Glen dates back to the early ’90s and, as its name suggests, was originally intended to protect an existing eagle’s nest from encroaching development.
However, in 2018, the tree supporting the nest was lost in a windstorm, forcing the large birds to relocate not far from the existing zone. Many people who spoke in-person during Monday’s BOCC meeting favored keeping the eagle nest buffer zone intact, arguing that it protects more than just eagles but numerous wildlife species that utilize the terrain today.
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky recused himself from Monday’s public hearing due to his ownership of a property management company that services nearly 30 homes in Aspen Glen. Wanting more time to digest public testimony taken Monday, Commissioner Mike Samson moved to continue the hearing until Oct. 11, when he and Commissioner John Martin will likely vote on whether or not to lift the buffer. Prior to the Oct. 11 meeting, Samson and Martin will visit the site in-person on Sept. 29. In addition to a section of Aspen Glen’s golf course, other areas of land impacted by the eagle nest buffer zone include a yet-to-be developed “club villas parcel.”
“First of all, let’s just be clear that everybody loves these eagles and there is no one here who’s anti-eagle,” said David McConaughy, an attorney with Garfield & Hecht representing the individuals under contract to purchase the villas parcel. “The question is, should these particular parcels be treated differently from other parcels in Aspen Glen or on the Roaring Fork River — or for that matter on the Colorado River, all the way to the county line?”
To many Aspen Glen residents’ surprise, local referral agencies like Colorado Parks and Wildlife did not object to the golf company’s request to lift the eagle nest buffer zone. CPW has maintained that because the historic nest tree no longer exists, the eagle nest buffer zone also is “no longer warranted.”
In a letter to Garfield County’s principal planner earlier this year, CPW Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said the potential for eagles to build another nest in the buffer zone area “exists but is no more probable nor likely than any other location along the Roaring Fork River of equally suitable habitat.”
Two petitions — one circulated electronically and another door-to-door — that garnered nearly 600 signatures from people ‘strongly’ opposed to the removal of the eagle nest buffer zone were also presented to commissioners.
“The eagles will leave, and we’re just very concerned about that,” Margaret Karren, an Aspen Glen resident, said to commissioners Monday. “You’re not helping the local golf course with this; you’re helping a big corporation who has a pretty [bad] reputation in the world.”