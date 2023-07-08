A fire on Friday night destroyed a house that was under construction in the Aspen Glen subdivision, according to a news release from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.
Firefighters from the district were dispatched to the blaze at 150 Midland Loop at 7:26 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming out of the front and side of a single-family structure that had been under construction.
Personnel from Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork fire departments assisted Carbondale Fire in keeping the blaze from spreading to nearby properties, attacking the fire with a ladder truck, fire engines, and numerous hose lines.
“When we arrived on scene the fire was coming out of three sides of the structure. The firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures, trees, and the grassy area behind the residence. Our crews worked together to prevent a larger tragedy,” Battalion Chief Ashley Buss Greene said in the release.
Carbondale Fire responded with four types of fire apparatus. Glenwood Springs Fire Department brought two fire engines and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue had a fire engine and an ambulance. In all, there were 22 personnel on scene, the release says. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.
Carbondale Fire will investigate the blaze for cause and origin.
“No loss amount has been determined at this time, though the structure is a total loss. There were no injuries to firefighters or bystanders,” the release states.
As of 10 p.m. Friday, crews are still on scene and planned to monitor the fire throughout the night, the release adds.