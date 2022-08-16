Traditionally, Aspen boys golf has felt they’ve underperformed at their home course, Aspen Golf Club. The tone was markedly different Monday at the conclusion of 2022’s Skier Invitational, even after results rolling in had the team first believing incoming sophomore Ryan Rigney had finished second overall, then believing he won, then conclusively knowing he had finished behind one Steamboat Springs golfer.
As a team, Aspen finished third overall with 239 strokes, second among 3A competition. The placement, in actuality, is nothing new — Aspen has finished second or third in the invitational in each of the last three years with another 3A-level crown, after winning the event outright in 2018 and 2017. Still, they’ve felt like the team has traditionally not put its best foot forward in the event. The team has won each regional competition it’s played in since 2009 except for one — the one Aspen hosted in 2019.
In the context of the departure of three players that led to last year’s state championship — and the absence of a fourth — Monday’s placement felt like a victory, even after the final scoring had both Rigney and the team overall dropping a spot than initially believed.
“When we play at home, there’s a lot of pressure to win,” Aspen head coach Mary Woulfe said. “It’s everything to lose when you’re playing at home, and I think that pressure is a challenge… That’s the joke: ‘Can we play well at home?’”
For Rigney, the thought at one point in time is that he played better than the rest of the field, his 74 strokes coming in at three over par, tying him with Steamboat’s Michael Dinapoli atop the leaderboard but carrying the tiebreaker. It wasn’t until Dinapoli’s teammate Colin Kagan submitted his final scores, after Rigney had his first-place medal in hand, did he learn that he finished one stroke short.
Starting his day on hole 17, he bogeyed on three of his first four holes and two of his last three, starting slow and — once he learned that winning was on the table — finishing in a similar manner. He pulled his pace down to +1 with birdies on holes seven and 10.
“As it was coming down and I saw that I was in a position, I just wasn’t connecting on a few of those shots,” Rigney said. “But it was a fun time — I liked it regardless of the ending position. I just found myself overthinking on a few shots, thinking this shot is more important than the rest, when in reality every shot counts in golf.”
Aspen’s No. 2 finisher was senior co-captain Peter deWetter, who shot a 78 for Aspen’s second team. Woulfe said deWetter is earning his place back on the No. 1 team following a tough tryout to begin the year.
Juniors Miles Butera shot an 82 to tie for 16th and Sasha Forman shot an 83 after sitting in contention for a top spot before the final three holes saw him fall in the rankings. Sophomore Jack Carolan shot an 84 to slot in right behind him.
Fellow senior co-captain Carson Miller was in range of a +6 that would’ve placed him in deWetter’s ballpark before taking 12 strokes on hole 15 after being unable to escape a water hazard and its ensuing placement. Woulfe said Miller recovered well mentally, allowing him to get back to par on the next hole.
And therein is the major success of the day, in the golfers’ minds. With a relatively set varsity team last year, much of the squad is getting in some of their first competitive reps. The team’s 239 score is the best they’ve had all year, showing progress.
It was the first time they beat Basalt this season, the major threat to toppling Aspen’s supremacy at regionals.
“All of us started playing around the same time, and it’s so hard in competition to shoot well,” deWetter said. “You go out with your friends, and you’re going to shoot in the 70s — when you go out and play in a tournament, it’s completely different because you’re not having as much of a good time.”
A place that has historically been a place to simply survive competition showed the Skiers, especially Rigney, that they can thrive.
“I think that this definitely helped my confidence in the long run, knowing I can compete with these top players,” Rigney said, looking at Colorado Academy, the lone 3A team to beat them on Monday. “They have five, six players that can all go sub 70 on the regular. They’re a great team. I personally believe that we can be that team, it’s just a matter of finding it and getting it to use.”