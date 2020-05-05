Two Aspen-raised skiers are among the 23 athletes nominated to the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team’s A Team for the 2020-21 season, according to an announcement Monday by U.S. Ski & Snowboard. A nomination for active athletes is based upon published criteria and is typically followed by an official team selection in the fall.
Simi Hamilton, 32 and an Aspen native, and 21-year-old Hailey Swirbul, a 2016 Basalt High School graduate and El Jebel resident, are part of a surging U.S. cross country team.
Hamilton, a three-time Olympian who has skied in nine world championships, is the sole American male to qualify for A Team status. The 2020-21 U.S. men’s team also includes upstart Gus Schumacher of Alaska, the gold medalist at this year’s junior worlds.
The women’s side, led by 2018 Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins, includes Hamilton’s wife, 30-year-old Sophie Caldwell, and Julia Kern, Swirbul’s 2017 Junior World teammate and a World Cup bronze medalist last year.
“The 2021 U.S. Cross Country Team has more depth than any team in modern American cross country ski racing history,” Davis U.S Cross Country Team Program Director Chris Grover said in a published statement. “Athletes in this group have systematically broken down every barrier in cross country performance that traditionally blocked American athletes, including World Junior gold, to World Championships gold to Olympic gold.”
Pending COVID-19 considerations, the nominated athletes will have a camp in Park City, Utah, though one set for mid-May in Oregon has already been canceled.
August Teague, Nordic program director for Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, said Monday he believes this is the first time “in the modern era” that Aspen has had representation from both genders on the A Team of the national cross country squad.
Back in the 1980s, Ruthie Baxter and Raoul Wille were both members of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team at around the same time, Teague reminded, but the actual dates of their participation couldn’t be confirmed by presstime.
Teague said he has known Simi Hamilton and his family for years and first became acquainted with Hailey Swirbul four years ago while in Lake Tahoe hosting a summer program that she attended.
Naturally some space
Competitive skiing is a sport that could be tailor made for the pandemic.
“We’re lucky in that our sport naturally has some space,” said Teague. Some cross country races start an athlete every 30 seconds, he said. “Our skis are almost 2 meters in length. That naturally provides 6 feet at least in distancing.”
Adaptations to how volunteers interact with athletes and possible reductions in field size are among the best practices that would keep people safe in competition, he added.
That said, Teague allowed, “We don’t really know what World Cup skiing will look like next year.”
Not part of Monday’s announcement but named to the national training group for cross country skiing is Kate Oldham of Carbondale, an 18-year-old senior at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. Teague said she has been an AVSC member for eight years and appears to be following the progression through the ski team ranks set by Hamilton and Swirbul.
In March, following the cancellation of a World Cup race in Minneapolis – the first Nordic World Cup event in the U.S. in 19 years – Hamilton said he wanted to compete another year, in part because last season was a disappointment.
“It was a really rough year for me with so much injury and illness at really key times throughout the season, and I know that if I ended my ski career with a season like this last one I would probably regret that for the rest of my life,” Hamilton said at the time.
Swirbul, who skis for Alaska Pacific University, started the season strong by scoring her first World Cup points in Davos, Switzerland, in December 2019. She carried some of that momentum to the U.S. Nationals in January, where Swirbul claimed gold in three out of four races and a bronze medal in the 10K freestyle. Later in the season, in Falun, Sweden, Swirbul scored more World Cup points from a top 25-finish, which helped elevate her from last year’s B Team to the A Team for 2020-21.