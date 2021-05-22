Nobody who knew George Stranahan will ever forget him — and for those in the Roaring Fork Valley who didn’t know him personally likely benefited, maybe unwittingly, from his presence, which will reverberate far longer than his 89 years of life.
The Aspen Hall of Famer died Thursday in Denver after decades living in Woody Creek. Neighbors can toast his name at the watering hole he established in 1980 that’s since become an area icon: the Woody Creek Tavern. Or, if not in the vicinity of where he called home, crack open a beer by Flying Dog Brewery and appreciate another of Stranahan’s contributions, as he founded the brewery alongside Richard McIntyre in 1990. Today, it’s the largest brewery in Maryland.
But those aren’t the only types of gathering spaces Stranahan leaves amidst his legacy — he was instrumental in making the Third Street Center in Carbondale a reality. Now, the converted elementary school serves as a community hub, housing more than three dozen nonprofits.
Third Street Center Executive Director Colin Laird recalls fondly the opening ceremony, at which Stranahan had the honor of ribbon-cutting duties.
“When we opened in 2010, we had a … grand opening — and he helped cut the ribbon. We all gathered in the round room and he told this story about climbing up a huge ladder to get to a diving board,” Laird said Friday. “And there’s all kinds of obstacles to get up there, and sometimes you slip and you have to go back up again. And you get to the very top, and you dive off, and the opening of Third Street was a splash. It was a neat way of putting into story form things we were all working on for three years.”
And the work didn’t stop after the building opened. Stranahan founded two more endeavors — MANAUS in 2005 and later Valley Settlement, which specifically works with the Roaring Fork Valley immigrant population to “help with the prospects of their lives,” according to the MANAUS website. Both of which were among the nonprofit entities headquartered at the Third Street Center, where Stranahan kept an office.
“He was always around, always trying to help different groups do good things,” Laird said. “He set a very high standard for all kinds of people who want to make the world better, and hopefully many of us can try to follow in his footsteps.”
Not that Stranahan actually had to work for a living. His Aspen Hall of Fame biography described the heir to the Champion Sparks Plug fortune as a “plain-spoken millionaire with a rebel agenda.”
The leaders of the organizations he leaves behind agree with that assessment.
“He just cared so deeply for so many things, and he was one of those incredible sources of both financial wealth and also empathy and ignition. He was not scared to light a fire under the right asses and just go for it,” said Sydney Schalit, MANAUS executive director.
Relatively speaking, Schalit’s relationship with Stranahan was short, as she only stepped into her role in April last year. Still, it didn’t take long for her to find a mentor and friend in Stranahan and his wife Patti.
“It was incredible,” Schalit said Friday. “Because there would be times I would be meeting with him and his absolutely glorious Patti, and we’d be talking about one subject, and he would just sort of veer off, and we would just go with him. But then it turned out he knew exactly where he was going, and in his way, he was just blowing it up so I would see it differently. He always had this really brilliant and cantankerous yet compassionate way of helping people.”
On Friday morning, all current and past “MANAUSers,” as Schalit called them, gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate everything Stranahan gave during his worldly time.
“We just heard some of the sweetest stories. He was such a deep and somewhat sporadic thinker, but he was always a systems mind. He had this incredible way of inspiring some and aggravating others, and it was actually a really, really useful tool in making social change happen — his capacity to be an instigator and be a real drive for justice and fairness and helping people see all the ways that we can make life better for others,” she said.
Above all, Stranahan — also a philanthropist, entrepreneur, physicist, writer, fine art photographer (his photos line the halls of Colorado Mountain College’s Isaacson School of Design), among other titles — was an educator, both formally and as a mentor to countless people.
After teaching at Michigan State University, Stranahan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in the early 1970s, where he'd founded the Aspen Center for Physics a decade prior. Once a permanent resident, he then went on to found the Aspen Community School and Carbondale Community School. He also served on the boards of Colorado Rocky Mountain School, the Aspen Institute, CMC, the Aspen Community Foundation and Needmor Fund.
“I’m always struck — fairly regularly — that I learn of something that George was a part of that I didn’t know about. It happens all the time,” said Michael Hayes, executive director of Compass, which operates the Community Schools in Aspen and Carbondale. “He was a special and amazing human being who was a philanthropist and an educator to the core.”