The rising sun on Rifle High on Friday morning brought the track and field with it.
The Rifle Invitational was the first formal meet for many of the more than 20 teams in attendance. Winter turned to spring as the 30-degree weather that forced undershirts and warm clothing in the morning warmed to a much more comfortable 50-plus degrees by the afternoon. Spring had sprung.
With it comes the fresh prospect of a new season, where no goal is out of reach, no outcome unattainable.
“We’re back out here,” Aspen head coach Kiffor Berg said. “First meet of the year and the kids are having a lot of fun. Some of them, returning athletes, get to come back and chase their goals that are maybe more established. The new ones get out here, some of them for maybe the first time, and it’s super exciting.”
At the time of writing, results for all events but the men’s 4x400-meter relay were posted to MeetPro. On the boys side, Aspen had no scorers while Basalt finished 18th. On the girls side, the Longhorns climbed into a top 10 spot, at eighth, while the Skiers placed in a tie for 16th with West Grand.
The Basalt girls did their biggest damage in the 800, where Katelyn Maley finished second and Ava Lane finished third. The duo also went back-to-back in third and fourth in the 1600. Success at longer distances was certain to please new head coach Amy Rollins, who has been an assistant on the Longhorns cross-country team since 2014.
“My specialty really truly is distance,” Rollins said. “I have a lot to learn when it comes to jumps, throws, pole vault.”
Basalt also got high finishes from Gavin Webb, who won the men’s shot put and placed third in the men’s long jump, and Kacey Read, who finished fifth in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints.
Aspen’s top finisher was Yasmin Khan-Farooqi, who placed second in the women’s high jump.
The field included much larger schools like Fruita Monument — who claimed the most points in the boys bracketing — and Grand Junction Central.
Defending state champion Coal Ridge won the girls meet. Host school Rifle finished fourth in men’s scoring and 21st in women’s.
According to the Western Slope League website, Basalt is next slated to compete in Grand Junction on April 1 and Aspen is scheduled to compete on April 9 at Eagle Valley.