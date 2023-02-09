The Aspen School District on Wednesday morning announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified.
According to a statement from Jason Auslander, Black Hills Energy community affairs manager for Glenwood Springs, the cause was a simple meter malfunction that was quickly repaired.
“The problem with the meter at AHS was fixed almost immediately when the fire department shut off the gas,” Auslander said in an email. “Black Hills technicians arrived soon after that, then diagnosed the problem, replaced the necessary equipment and gas was back flowing to the building by about noon.“
Classes for the day had not yet started when the closure was announced, and only approximately 75 students were on campus for sports practices. Students already on campus were to be picked up by family in the middle school parking lot.
“Any high school students who were already at school and cannot be immediately picked up by their parents are safe in the middle school until they can be picked up,” the email said.
The district expected classes to resume “business as usual” today. A district communications specialist said in a separate email to the Aspen Daily News that only the high school was closed and The Cottage was not affected. District staff had been cleared to go back into the office on Wednesday.