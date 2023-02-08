The Aspen School District today announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified. Students already on campus can be picked up by family in the middle school parking lot.
The district expects classes to resume “business as usual” on Thursday. A district communications specialist said in a separate email to the Aspen Daily News that only the high school is closed and The Cottage is not affected. The district staff has been cleared to go back into the office.
Classes for the day had not yet started, and only approximately 75 students were on campus for sports practices.
“Any high school students who were already at school and cannot be immediately picked up by their parents are safe in the middle school until they can be picked up,” the email said.
This story is developing.