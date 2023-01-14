When Aspen High School engaged the community about stepping away from a varsity hockey program to rebuild, a selling point was keeping its junior varsity ranks in house to rebuild internally — and quickly enough to restore the team for the 2024-25 season.
However, with a high number of Skiers making the rosters of Glenwood Springs’ team, that plan hit a snag, leaving the school with no direct representation in competitive hockey.
The junior varsity program saw its schedule canceled after turnout numbers were too low to field a team. Four AHS athletes made Glenwood’s varsity roster — where each is playing key roles in the team’s hot start to the season — and a slew of girls players saw their Aspen Junior Hockey club team calendar conflict too much to justify playing junior varsity.
In the stead of competition, AHS junior varsity coach Michael Corbelle has been hosting skill sessions for the players that couldn’t or didn’t commit to Glenwood.
“We don’t look at it as doom day, we look at it as those kids have a better opportunity elsewhere,” Corbelle said. “For the few players that are coming, it’s not a learn to skate, it’s actually been pretty high level. These are highly individualized skill sessions.”
In meetings with players and families in the fall, Aspen High School laid out that, after graduating double-digit seniors that led the team to the playoffs, projected low player turnout would force some younger players who weren’t necessarily ready for varsity in the lineup, a potentially dangerous concept in a high-contact sport like hockey.
Athletic Director John Castrese made the decision to allow players to try out for Glenwood Springs’ team, with three skaters and a goalie making the varsity roster outright. Corbelle was hired to anchor a JV team looking to find its footing and numbers again.
In those meetings with families, some players and parents alike voiced concerns that a JV team would not be feasible. Some of the more experienced players said they would not play junior varsity if they didn’t make the cut with Glenwood, including several girls players who felt their prospects were lesser than some of their male counterparts.
The snag complicates the school’s ability to return to varsity at the earliest possible date “a little bit,” Castrese said.
“It’s a little bit of a pause here for the time being just so we can go ahead and revisit how we can kind of reestablish it and get it up and running again,” Castrese said. “We have to start all over here.”
Castrese added that for the underclassmen that are playing junior varsity in Glenwood, staying in competition and growing is more beneficial than mandating they attend practice sessions.
But restoring Aspen’s program is going to take more than getting those players back when they’re varsity ready. Castrese said he’s begun discussions with AJH about how the two organizations can best support each other, but there’s still a hard cap on the local player pool.
Glenwood Springs has the luxury of drawing from at least six schools with the addition of Aspen, stretching out to Fruita. Aspen, on the other hand, would only be able to draw from Lake County High School in Leadville — if that were a realistic option during the winter months, given the closure of Independence Pass.
Castrese said that he’s begun preliminary conversations about redistricting with the Colorado High School Activities Association specifically for hockey, allowing the school to pull from other local student populations. Geographically, Basalt High School is the closest option to Aspen, but would be a complicated hurdle with it being a member of the Roaring Fork School District. He previously noted that CHSAA would not allow players to travel to an out-of-district school to compete if there was an in-district option.
To this point, he has not approached other local schools about exploring those options.
“(CHSAA) seems to understand (our concerns), but it takes way more to come together, do the research and get a better look into if it’s even possible,” Castrese said. “I really have no timeline. It’s not an overnight thing.”
Castrese previously said that CHSAA mandates schools that drop a varsity program to compete at no higher than JV for two years. He said CHSAA is not penalizing the school for not fielding a JV team this season, meaning the school is, at least in terms of eligibility, on track to return to varsity by 2024-25.
Meanwhile, Glenwood Springs is proving to be a true contender in the state hockey scene, starting the year on a five-game win streak and going 1-1 against defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain.